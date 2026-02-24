Sharjah's Ancient Desert Awaits: Mleiha National Park Now Bookable on Gentoo Tickets

Mleiha Experiences by Gentoo Tickets

Six experiences bring 210,000 years of UAE heritage to online travelers, from Stone Age caves and Fossil Rock to desert safaris and stargazing.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gentoo Tickets , the UAE's rapidly growing online tickets platform for curated attractions and experiences, today announces the launch of bookings for Mleiha National Park attractions, bringing the wonders of this remarkable heritage site to travelers across the Emirates and beyond.Located in Sharjah's breathtaking desert landscape, Mleiha National Park safeguards over 210,000 years of human history. The park's unique geological formations, dating back 93 million years, document an ancient ocean that once covered the region, offering visitors an extraordinary journey through time.Starting today, travelers can book six distinctive Mleiha experiences through Gentootickets.com ranging from archaeological tours and stargazing adventures to thrilling desert safaris. The lineup includes the Mleiha Archaeological Desert Safari, a specially curated experience that combines history, adventure, and traditional Arabian hospitality."Mleiha holds a very special place in my heart," says Assad Masoud, CEO of Gentoo Tickets. "I began my career driving through its sands, exploring its vast desert and hidden stories. Over the years, I've come to deeply appreciate its raw beauty and timeless spirit. To now share this destination with travelers through Gentoo feels deeply personal."Situated at the edge of the desert and the foothills of the Hajar Mountains, Mleiha stands among the UAE's most significant archaeological landmarks. Once a vital hub along ancient trade routes, it reveals evidence of human life from the Stone Age to pre-Islamic times - a powerful reminder of the region's deep roots and enduring heritage."Today, I take my daughters riding on horseback across this phenomenal and ancient land to remind them where our ancestors once settled before this glorious nation was built," adds Masoud. "It's a gem, authentic, peaceful, and easily accessible for all to enjoy. A place to stargaze, camp, glamp, or simply be one with nature. Experience Mleiha the way I learnt it many moons ago."Experiences Now Available on Gentootickets.com:● Mleiha Archaeological Desert Safari – A comprehensive full-day adventure combining archaeological exploration, 4×4 dune driving, visits to Fossil Rock and Camel Rock, traditional barbecue dinner, and stargazing with expert astronomers.● Mleiha Archaeological Overnight Desert Safari – An extended overnight version of the Mleiha Archaeological Desert Safari, enhancing the full-day experience with an overnight camping stay in the desert and a sunrise breakfast the following morning.● Archaeological Tour – Journey through 210,000 years of history with expert guides, exploring Stone Age caves, Bronze Age tombs, and Pre-Islamic sites across the Mleiha landscape complemented by a guided tour of the museum at Mleiha Archaeological Centre.● Stargazing Experience – Discover celestial wonders including planets, moon and other deep sky objects through HD telescopes while enjoying traditional hot beverages under the desert night sky.● ArchaeoMog Tour – Ride in a specially designed UNIMOG vehicle around the Mleiha region, including a guided visit to the Valley of the Caves at Jebel Faya, with stops at the museum, stables, and gazelle enclosure.● Landscapes Tour – Explore the iconic Camel Rock and Fossil Rock formations via dune buggy or 4×4 SUV, witnessing fossils millions of years old.Mleiha National Park is a 34.2-square-kilometer sanctuary developed and operated by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). The park opened as a national park on February 1, 2025, following its announcement on April 28, 2024. The park prioritizes conservation through strict environmental regulations and the phased reintroduction of wildlife, while offering visitors educational programs and interactive exhibits that deepen understanding of Sharjah's cultural and environmental heritage. For more information or to book Mleiha National Park experiences through Gentoo, visit gentootickets.comAbout Gentoo Tickets:Gentoo Tickets is a UAE-based platform offering handpicked attractions and experiences across the Emirates. Backed by a team with decades of local experience, Gentoo delivers a seamless online booking journey supported by a real-time, UAE-based customer service team who understands the region's culture, logistics, and travel landscape.About Mleiha National Park:Mleiha National Park is a 34.2-square-kilometer sanctuary in Sharjah preserving over 210,000 years of human history. Developed and operated by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the park balances conservation, education, and sustainable tourism.-ENDS-

