Arif Developments Launches Kabbali Hills Luxury Villas in Ajman with Royal Dignitary Attendance

Arif Developments launches Kabbali Hills in Ajman, a premium villa community offering modern design, family living, and strong investment potential.

AJMAN, AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arif Developments successfully unveiled Kabbali Hills, a signature luxury villa community located in Helio 2, Ajman, during an exclusive showcase ceremony held at its headquarters on Al Zahya Main Road. The prestigious event took place in the esteemed presence of H.E. Sheikh Sultan Saqer Rashed Humaid AlNuaimi and was also attended by Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, marking a significant milestone for the developer and further reinforcing Ajman’s position as a growing hub for premium residential developments.The high-profile gathering welcomed investors, dignitaries, real estate professionals, and members of the media to witness the official launch of a development positioned to redefine upscale villa living in the emirate.Kabbali Hills is designed as a refined residential enclave, offering architecturally elegant villas within a thoughtfully planned community. The project reflects Arif Developments’ commitment to superior construction standards, premium finishes, and modern lifestyle integration. Strategically positioned in Helio 2 — one of Ajman’s emerging residential destinations — the development benefits from seamless connectivity to major highways and neighboring emirates.The launch event highlighted the master vision of the community, focusing on spacious layouts, contemporary façade design, landscaped surroundings, and a serene environment curated for families seeking privacy, comfort, and accessibility.Speaking at the launch, Mr. Arif Abdul Latif, Chairman and Founder of Arif Developments, stated:“Kabbali Hills represents our vision of creating more than just homes — we are building a complete lifestyle destination. Through this signature villa community, we are introducing a new benchmark of luxury, quality, and long-term value in Ajman. Our upcoming villa communities will continue to reflect innovation, strategic planning, and a deep understanding of what modern families truly seek in residential living.”He further added:“Ajman’s real estate sector is evolving steadily, and Arif Developments remains committed to contributing meaningfully to this growth by delivering projects that combine architectural excellence with strong investment fundamentals.”The unveiling included detailed presentations outlining the master planning, villa typologies, and community features. Attendees were given insights into the phased development strategy and upcoming expansion plans as part of Arif Developments’ broader portfolio growth within the UAE.Positioned to attract both end-users and investors, Kabbali Hills offers competitive value within the premium villa segment while maintaining strong ROI potential aligned with Ajman’s expanding infrastructure and residential demand.With this launch, Arif Developments strengthens its footprint in the UAE’s real estate sector, signaling the beginning of a series of strategically planned villa communities aimed at elevating lifestyle standards across the region.About Arif DevelopmentsArif Developments is a UAE-based real estate developer focused on delivering high-quality residential communities that blend architectural excellence, strategic location, and long-term investment value. With a commitment to innovation and integrity, the company continues to contribute to the evolving urban landscape of the United Arab Emirates.

