Green Ammonia Market Projected to Reach $4.95 Billion with a 77.5% CAGR by 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The green ammonia market is rapidly emerging as a key player in the global shift toward sustainable energy solutions. With its unique role in supporting renewable energy systems and reducing carbon emissions, this market is attracting significant attention and investment. Let’s explore the current market size, the main drivers of growth, regional patterns, and the promising outlook for green ammonia in the years ahead.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the Green Ammonia Market

The green ammonia market has seen impressive expansion recently, with its value expected to rise from $0.28 billion in 2025 to $0.5 billion in 2026. This represents an extraordinary compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 77.3%. The earlier growth phase was largely fueled by increasing demand for lightweight materials in construction, broader use in transportation and automotive sectors, a need for corrosion-resistant infrastructure, heightened awareness of cost-effective maintenance, and expanded industrial applications. Looking ahead, the market is projected to surge even further, reaching $4.95 billion by 2030, with a slightly higher CAGR of 77.5%. Key factors driving this anticipated growth include the development of renewable energy infrastructure, greater adoption in bridge and transportation projects, rising use in marine and offshore sectors, implementation in industrial automation and smart factories, alongside growth in tailored composite solutions for specialized needs. Notable trends expected to shape the market include lightweight structural designs, corrosion-resistant parts, high-strength composite uses, modernization of infrastructure, and custom fabrication and design options.

What Green Ammonia Is and Its Environmental Importance

Green ammonia is produced by utilizing renewable energy to generate hydrogen through water electrolysis, powered by sources like wind or solar energy. This hydrogen is then combined with nitrogen extracted from the air to create ammonia without relying on fossil fuels. As a result, green ammonia offers a low-carbon alternative to traditional ammonia production methods, significantly cutting greenhouse gas emissions. This makes it a crucial component in global efforts to combat climate change and transition to cleaner energy systems.

Renewable Energy Adoption as a Major Growth Driver for Green Ammonia

The expanding use of renewable energy sources is a primary factor propelling the green ammonia market forward. Renewable sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power naturally replenish and generate electricity with minimal or zero direct carbon output. The increasing affordability of these clean energy technologies, driven by falling costs of deployment and advancements in efficiency, encourages larger energy consumers and utilities to adopt them more widely. Green ammonia plays a supportive role in this transition by acting as a low-carbon energy carrier and storage medium. It helps balance the intermittency of renewable electricity generation, enabling industries to make better use of clean power.

Real-world evidence of this trend includes data from February 2025 by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical agency, which reported that renewable energy accounted for 45.3% of the EU’s gross electricity consumption in 2023 — an increase of 4.1 percentage points compared to 2022. Such growth in renewable energy usage underscores the expanding market potential for green ammonia as a complementary technology.

Regional Market Trends Highlight North America and Asia-Pacific

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the green ammonia market, reflecting the region’s strong focus on clean energy innovation and infrastructure development. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. This rapid expansion can be attributed to increasing investments in renewable energy projects, industrial modernization, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies in countries across this region. The green ammonia market report comprehensively covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on emerging opportunities and challenges.

