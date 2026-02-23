Fujairah: UAE’s Lesser-Known Coastal Gem Gains Popularity Among Staycationers and Weekend Travelers

Al Dana Bay, Fujairah (Al Aqah, Sharm) Private Villa with Swimming Pool on Al Dana Island, Fujairah

Fujairah emerges as the UAE’s top choice for staycations, private villas, and weekend getaways, attracting both residents and international travelers.

Travel preferences are evolving toward privacy, space, and meaningful experiences. Fujairah offers a rare combination of accessibility, coastline, and mountain scenery within the UAE.” — CEO of Deluxe Holiday Homes, Artyom Meltonyan

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fujairah , the UAE’s eastern emirate renowned for its coastal beauty and quieter pace of life, is experiencing growing interest as a staycation and tourism destination among residents from across the United Arab Emirates.Known for its unique location along the Gulf of Oman and framed by the Hajar Mountains, Fujairah offers a distinct coastal experience within the United Arab Emirates, contributing to the country’s broader tourism diversification strategy.According to the Fujairah statistical yearbook and multiple travel industry reports, In 2023, Fujairah recorded a notable increase in hotel guest arrivals, with more than 784,000 visitors, marking an upward trend compared to previous years and signaling expanding appeal beyond its traditional visitor base.While Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to serve as major international gateways, travelers are demonstrating a parallel interest in shorter, experience-driven escapes that prioritize privacy, space, and natural scenery.Accessibility Driving DemandOne of Fujairah’s strongest advantages is accessibility. The emirate is located approximately:-120 kilometers from Dubai (around 1.5 to 2 hours by car)-285 kilometers from Abu Dhabi (approximately 3 to 3.5 hours by road)-Within convenient reach for residents of Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al KhaimahThis proximity allows residents to plan spontaneous weekend getaways without the need for air travel. Behavioral travel studies suggest that destinations within a two-hour drive radius experience significantly higher frequency of repeat visits, particularly among residents seeking short breaks from urban environments.The growing preference for “micro-escapes” — short, restorative trips lasting two to three nights — has contributed to higher weekend occupancy rates in Fujairah’s villa communities.A Shift in Travel PsychologyThe rising popularity of Fujairah is not only geographic , it is psychological.Post-pandemic travel behavior research across the Middle East indicates that travelers increasingly prioritize:-Private spaces over high-density environments-Open-air settings and natural landscapes-Family-friendly multi-bedroom accommodations-Wellness-oriented experiencesFujairah naturally aligns with these preferences. Its coastline along the Gulf of Oman offers calmer waters and scenic beaches, while the surrounding mountains provide hiking, exploration, and scenic viewpoints rarely found in other emirates.Hospitality analysts describe this shift as a move toward “restorative tourism” — travel designed to reduce stress, increase connection, and promote well-being. As urban lifestyles become more fast-paced, destinations that provide visual openness, sea views, and quieter surroundings tend to attract longer stays and higher guest satisfaction scores.While official emirate-level tourism data is released periodically, broader UAE hospitality metrics support Fujairah’s upward trajectory.Key indicators include:-According to the UAE’s Minister of Economy & Tourism, UAE hotel & other accommodations occupancy reached 79.3% during the first 10 months of 2025.-Growth of short-term rental listings across coastal destinations-Increasing online search trends for “Fujairah villas,” “Fujairah staycation,” and “beachfront villa UAE”-Rising demand from GCC travelers seeking road-accessible leisure destinationsFurthermore, the UAE’s domestic tourism strategy continues to encourage exploration across all seven emirates, reinforcing balanced growth and diversified visitor flows.Fujairah’s hospitality ecosystem has expanded steadily, including beachfront developments, marina projects, and villa communities designed for leisure-oriented stays. Among these, the Al Dana area has gained attention for its cluster of private villas with direct beach access.Industry Response to Growing DemandRecognizing the emirate’s increasing appeal, established holiday home operators have expanded their presence in Fujairah to meet evolving demand. Deluxe Holiday Homes , one of Dubai’s leading short-term rental management companies, identified Fujairah’s potential early and gradually strengthened its footprint in the emirate. The company now manages more than 30 private villas within the Al Dana community, offering professionally maintained holiday homes tailored to families and group travelers.The portfolio includes:-Multi-bedroom beachfront villas-Private pools and landscaped outdoor areas-Fully equipped kitchens and extended living spaces-Managed hospitality services operated in accordance with UAE hospitality regulationsThis expansion reflects broader industry confidence in Fujairah’s sustainability as a leisure destination.According to Artyom Meltonyan, The CEO of Deluxe Holiday Homes, the growth in Fujairah is rooted in long-term behavioral changes rather than short-term trends.“Travel preferences are evolving toward privacy, space, and meaningful experiences,” said Meltonyan. “Fujairah offers a rare combination of accessibility, coastline, and mountain scenery within the UAE. Guests are increasingly choosing destinations where they can disconnect from density and reconnect with family and nature.”He added that villa inventory in scenic, low-rise environments is outperforming smaller urban accommodations in certain leisure segments.Why Villas Are Leading the TrendData from global booking platforms indicate that standalone villas and holiday homes have seen faster booking growth than traditional hotel rooms in leisure segments since 2022. The reasons are clear:-Increased demand for private pools-Preference for contact-minimized check-in experiences-Family travel requiring multiple bedrooms-Extended stays during school holidaysFujairah’s villa communities meet these criteria effectively. Larger layouts accommodate multi-generational families, while beachfront positioning enhances perceived value per stay.Occupancy patterns further demonstrate that guests booking private villas tend to stay longer , often three to five nights compared to one to two nights for hotel stays , contributing positively to overall tourism revenue per visit.Economic & Regional ImpactThe steady growth of Fujairah’s leisure segment contributes to local economic activity across multiple sectors, including:-Food and beverage-Marine tourism and water sports-Local retail and supermarkets-Maintenance and property services Short-term rental management companies in the UAE also generate employment across housekeeping, guest services, and property operations.As part of the UAE’s long-term tourism vision, balanced development across all emirates strengthens national resilience and visitor diversity. Fujairah’s rise reflects this broader strategic framework rather than isolated growth.A Complementary Destination Within the UAEIt is important to note that Fujairah’s increasing popularity does not position it against other emirates. Instead, it enhances the UAE’s collective tourism offering by providing:-An East Coast maritime experience-Mountain-meets-sea landscapes-Lower-density beachfront communities-Easy road accessibility for residentsFor UAE residents, this creates greater choice. For international travelers, it expands itinerary options within a single country.Looking AheadThe World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasts that tourism spending in the UAE will continue to rise, with international and domestic visitor spending hitting new highs in 2025. Domestic visitor spend is projected at AED 60 billion — 47% above 2019 levels.Industry observers suggest that professionally managed holiday homes will play an increasingly important role in supporting this demand while maintaining service standards.For visitors exploring private beachfront villas in Al Dana, Fujairah, curated listings and availability can be accessed through official channels of Deluxe Holiday Homes.About Deluxe Holiday HomesDeluxe Holiday Homes is a UAE-based short-term rental management company specializing in professionally operated holiday homes across major leisure and residential destinations in the United Arab Emirates. The company provides end-to-end services including property onboarding, guest services, maintenance coordination, and revenue optimization.With a diversified portfolio spanning urban apartments and private villas, Deluxe Holiday Homes operates in alignment with UAE regulatory standards and hospitality best practices. The company’s expansion into Fujairah reflects its commitment to supporting balanced tourism growth across multiple emirates.For more information, visit:

