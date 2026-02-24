MYPICTURE Launches Browser-Based Photo Printing App to Remove the App Download Barrier

Person ordering prints online in browser Photo prints in bulk The Customization Group Logo

LONDON/COLOGNE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MYPICTURE , a leading UK provider of personalised photo products, announced the launch of its proprietary Photo Prints App —a fully browser-based solution that allows customers to upload, edit, and order professional-quality photo prints from any mobile or desktop browser, with no app download or account registration required.The launch addresses what MYPICTURE calls the "app download tax"—the moment a customer, ready to print a holiday album or family milestone, is stopped in their tracks by a forced software installation. Research from Bain highlights growing app fatigue among consumers, with a meaningful share abandoning purchases when pushed to install new software. ComScore data has similarly shown that a majority of consumers download zero new apps in a given month.The Photo Prints App eliminates that friction entirely. Built in-house by The Customization Group — MYPICTURE's parent company — the browser-based engine delivers capabilities previously associated with dedicated desktop software, including bulk upload of up to 500 images per session, real-time AI-driven quality checks that flag blurry or low-resolution photos before ordering, and full in-browser editing tools for cropping, rotating, and auto-enhancing images.The decision to develop the technology in-house was deliberate. Rather than rely on third-party platforms or external developers, MYPICTURE retained full ownership of the customer journey—enabling faster iteration and direct response to customer feedback."By building the Photo Prints App in-house, we've gained full control over the customer journey — from upload to order," says Emils Samoilovs, Frontend Architect at MYPICTURE. "It proves that with the right tools and approach, we can move fast and deliver experiences that truly match what our customers expect without being tied to external limitations."The app is designed with the reality of how people actually print in mind. Customers rarely print a single photo—they print in batches: school events, weekend trips, family albums. The bulk upload functionality, combined with format previews, orientation toggles, and finishing options such as matte finish, keeps that process fluid and contained within a single browser session.Philipp Mühlbauer, Co-Founder of The Customization Group, has noted that customers want to turn their flood of digital images into lasting, tangible memories—and that the final step in that journey has to feel easy enough to complete. The Photo Prints App is MYPICTURE's answer to that challenge.The Photo Prints App is available now at www.my-picture.co.uk and other brand stores belonging to the Customization Group.

