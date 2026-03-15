Standing Up for the Wrongly Accused: McCabe Law Supports the University of Colorado Korey Wise Innocence Project

McCabe Law

A Commitment to Justice Beyond the Courtroom

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McCabe Law has provided support to the University of Colorado Korey Wise Innocence Project, an organization that investigates wrongful convictions and advocates for individuals who have been unjustly incarcerated. The firm’s involvement reflects ongoing engagement with issues related to constitutional rights and fairness in the criminal justice system.As a trusted Boulder criminal defense attorney , the firm has spent more than two decades advocating for fairness, due process, and meaningful legal reform. Wrongful convictions represent some of the most serious failures of the legal system. Through investigative work, post-conviction advocacy, and collaboration with students and legal professionals, the Korey Wise Innocence Project works to identify miscarriages of justice and pursue relief for those who have been wrongly convicted.Efforts Related to the Deb Nicholls CaseJanene McCabe and attorneys working alongside the Korey Wise Innocence Project at the University of Colorado have participated in efforts related to the case of Deb Nicholls (Supreme Court Case No. 13SC68). Members of the defense team have worked to review evidence, examine legal and procedural issues, and pursue post-conviction relief in connection with the case.Post-conviction advocacy often involves detailed legal analysis and investigation, including review of case records and identification of potential procedural or evidentiary concerns.Collaboration with the Korey Wise Innocence ProjectThe Korey Wise Innocence Project focuses on identifying wrongful convictions while also providing educational opportunities for law students studying criminal justice reform. McCabe Law’s participation in related efforts reflects collaboration between practicing attorneys and academic legal programs working on post-conviction review.By supporting innocent work, McCabe Law contributes not only legal experience but also mentorship and leadership that strengthen the broader legal community. This collaboration highlights the importance of experienced criminal defense attorneys engaging in reform-oriented advocacy beyond individual cases.More Than 20 Years of Criminal Defense ExperienceFor more than 20 years, McCabe Law has helped countless clients throughout Colorado navigate the criminal justice process. The firm’s attorneys are strong and experienced litigators who have taken more than 100 cases to jury trial and secured outstanding verdicts for their clients.McCabe Law has Boulder criminal defense lawyers who handle cases ranging from low-level misdemeanors to serious and complex criminal charges , including sex assaults, burglaries, and homicides. This depth of experience allows the firm to develop strategic, effective defenses tailored to each client’s unique circumstances.Aggressive Advocacy Paired with Compassionate RepresentationMcCabe Law is known for its balanced approach to criminal defense, aggressive in protecting clients’ rights while remaining compassionate and attentive to their personal circumstances. The firm understands that facing criminal charges can be overwhelming, and clients benefit from attorneys who are both meticulous and thoughtful at every stage of the case.Clients who choose McCabe Law gain peace of mind knowing their attorneys have earned respected reputations over many years of practice. Each client receives personal attention and a customized defense strategy designed to pursue the best possible outcome.A Trusted Advocate for the AccusedAt McCabe Law, experience, preparation, and passion drive results. The firm’s attorneys bring a formidable background built on decades of criminal defense work and numerous jury trials. Whether representing clients at trial or supporting innocence initiatives, McCabe Law remains focused on protecting legal rights and ensuring justice is served.Through its support of the University of Colorado Korey Wise Innocence Project, McCabe Law continues to stand with the wrongly accused and reaffirm its role as a trusted Boulder Criminal Defense Attorney committed to fairness, integrity, and meaningful advocacy.

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