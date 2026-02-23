University of Oxford’s Professor Dame Jessica Rawson Visits UTM

MACAU, February 23 - On 5 February, world-renowned Chinese art and archaeology scholar Professor Dame Jessica Rawson from the University of Oxford visited the Macao University of Tourism (UTM), where she was warmly received by Rector Dr Fanny Vong.

Professor Rawson, former Keeper of the Department of Oriental Antiquities at the British Museum and former Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, was appointed Dame in recognition of her outstanding contributions to oriental studies. She currently maintains academic collaborations with UTM Assistant Professor Dr Gai Jorayev, and this visit aimed to further strengthen the exchange between both parties.

During the meeting, Professor Rawson shared her profound insights on the heritage value of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and expressed appreciation for UTM's newly launched cultural heritage degree programmes.

Dr Fanny Vong thanked Professor Rawson for her visit, noting that it would inject new momentum into UTM’s international academic network and lay a stronger foundation for future collaboration in the field of cultural heritage.

Following the meeting, Professor Rawson engaged in an in-depth academic discussion with UTM faculty and students. She spoke individually with PhD students in Cultural Studies, offering valuable feedback on their research proposals, methodological approaches, and future directions. Participating students found the session immensely beneficial.

During her visit, Professor Rawson also toured key heritage sites in the Historic Centre of Macao and Coloane. She was deeply impressed by the diversity of Macao’s monuments, the high level of protection and research, and the active engagement of UTM scholars with local heritage.