Turning contaminated sites into community assets: Bay City and EGLE celebrate 30 years of brownfield redevelopment

For more than three decades, Bay City has been transforming its industrial past into a thriving present. Once-neglected brownfield sites are now home to housing, businesses, and public spaces that contribute to the city’s economy and quality of life. These changes are the result of long-term collaboration between local developers, the City of Bay City, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), which has provided funding and technical support to make redevelopment possible.

EGLE Director Phil Roos joined state and local leaders for a tour of Bay City’s brownfield projects, including North Peak and Water Street Lofts. The tour offered participants a first-hand look at the transformation of once-contaminated sites and the economic and community benefits these projects bring. Following the tour, a roundtable discussion at City Hall allowed officials and developers to explore lessons learned, future opportunities, and the importance of partnerships in safe and sustainable redevelopment.

Uptown at River’s Edge stands as one of the city’s most significant success stories. The 43-acre former industrial property has been transformed into a mixed-use riverfront destination with housing, offices, restaurants, public river access, and a marina. The project has attracted more than $150 million in private investment and supported over 700 jobs, with additional phases of redevelopment planned.

Two additional projects — North Peak and Water Street Lofts — show how targeted redevelopment efforts are strengthening Bay City’s downtown. The North Peak site, once home to a gas station and other commercial uses, required removal of underground fuel tanks and contaminated soil. With support from a $416,672 EGLE Brownfield Redevelopment Grant, the property now features a restaurant, brewery, and three loft-style apartments.

Nearby, Water Street Lofts is under development on the former site of the World’s Star Knitting Company, later used for chemical packaging operations. Cleanup efforts are supported by a $400,000 EGLE Brownfield Redevelopment Grant, a $500,000 Bay City Local Brownfield Revolving Fund loan, and $1 million in MSHDA tax increment financing. The completed project is expected to generate $23.4 million in capital investment and add 89 new rental housing units.

“Bay City is a strong example of how sustained investment in brownfield redevelopment can completely change a community,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “Over the last 30 years, Bay City has transformed former industrial and contaminated sites into housing, jobs, riverfront access, and destinations people are proud to call home. This is what is possible when state and local partners work together to turn environmental challenges into long-term opportunities."

Since 2019, Michigan has invested more than $184 million in brownfield incentives, supporting 474 redevelopment projects in more than 100 communities. Those investments have leveraged $8.3 billion in private funding and helped support more than 20,000 jobs.

Under Governor Whitmer’s leadership, funding for the Renew Michigan program has continued to expand. The Governor’s proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget includes raising $80 million for the Renew Michigan Fund to strengthen the state’s ability to assist communities with environmental remediation and site redevelopment.

Recognizing that redevelopment costs have risen significantly in recent years, Rep. Alabas Farhat (D–Dearborn) introduced legislation which would double the cap on brownfield grant and loan awards from $1 million to $2 million per project, helping communities take on larger or more complex redevelopment efforts. Additional updates would streamline eligibility requirements, reduce certain match requirements for local governments, and make it easier for communities to access funding.

Bay City’s story shows the lasting impact that thoughtful cleanup and redevelopment can have, turning environmental challenges into vibrant spaces that benefit the community.

“Over the past decade, Bay City has made meaningful progress in revitalizing our waterfront, strengthening our infrastructure and investing in the long-term health of our community,” said City Manager Dana Muscott. “The partnership with EGLE has played an important role in that progress, helping us align environmental stewardship with economic redevelopment, improving quality-of-life for our residents.”

Check out EGLE’s brownfield redevelopment webpage for more information on redevelopment efforts that support communities.