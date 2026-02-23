Dark Fiber Network Market expected to growth US$ 13.29 billion by 2033 | DataM Intelligence

Dark Fiber Network Market Size (2026) Dark Fiber Network Market Regional Share (2026-2033)

Dark Fiber Network Market Demand from Telecom & Hyperscale Data Centers

U.S. & Global Dark Fiber Network Market Size and Future Outlook (2026-2033)” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

Market Size and Growth (2026)According to DataM Intelligence, the Global Dark Fiber Network Market was valued at US$ 5.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to US$ 13.29 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 12.29% during the forecast period (2026–2033). In January 2026, Corning Incorporated announced a strategic US$ 6 billion partnership with Meta Platforms, marking a significant collaboration between the two companies. Following the announcement, Corning's share price surged by 17%, reaching approximately US$ 111 approaching its record peak last seen during the dot-com boom in 2000.As hyperscale data centers, 5G backhaul, AI workloads, edge computing, and cloud interconnectivity expand globally, dark fiber is emerging as the backbone of high-capacity digital infrastructure.Market Acceleration Factors• Global internet traffic surpassed 5.3 zettabytes annually in 2024, demanding scalable fiber capacity.• Over 70% of hyperscale data centers now rely on dedicated dark fiber for interconnection. • 5G rollout investments crossed USD 200 billion globally, increasing metro fiber density.• AI data center clusters require 10x higher bandwidth, driving long-haul and metro fiber leasing.• Enterprises report 40–60% cost savings over time compared to managed bandwidth services.📊 Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Type: Single Mode Fiber, Multi-Mode FiberBy Network: Metro Dark Fiber, Long-haul Fiber, Subsea Dark Fiber, Regional/IntercityBy Lease Model: Indefeasible Right of Use (IRU) (10–20+ year contracts), Long-term, Lease (5–10 years), Short-term Lease (1–5 years))By Deployment Mode: Underground, Aerial, Subsea, HybridBy End-User: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Information Technology & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Education & Research, Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, Others Regional InsightsUnited StatesMarket Value 2024: USD 2.9B → 2032: USD 8.5B• Expansion of hyperscale campuses in Virginia and Texas.• 5G densification across urban corridors.• Federal broadband funding under infrastructure modernization programs.Europe2024: USD 1.8B → 2032: USD 5.2B• Cross-border fiber corridors under EU Digital Decade strategy.• Growth of data hubs in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Paris.Japan2024: USD 540M → 2032: USD 1.6B• High fiber penetration and advanced smart-city ecosystems.• AI and robotics-driven enterprise connectivity demand.India2024: USD 480M → 2032: USD 1.9B• BharatNet rural broadband expansion.• Rapid 5G rollout and data center park investments.Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan)Fastest CAGR: 16.8%• Singapore and South Korea expanding carrier-neutral data center connectivity.• Submarine cable landings increasing regional bandwidth capacity.Competitive LandscapeThe Dark Fiber Network market is moderately consolidated, with telecom carriers, infrastructure providers, and neutral fiber operators expanding metro and intercity routes.Key Players:1• AT&T2• Verizon Communications3• Lumen Technologies4• Zayo Group5• Colt Technology Services6• NTT Communications7• GTT Communications8• Lumen Technologies9• EXA Infrastructure10• Arelion11• GlobalConnect Group12• FirstLight Fiber, Inc13• Sorrento Networks and SPTel.Strategic Highlights• Zayo expanded metro fiber footprint by 8,000+ route miles in 2025.• Lumen invested USD 1.5B in next-gen fiber backbone upgrades.• NTT strengthened subsea cable connectivity across Asia-Pacific corridors. Market Outlook & Strategic Opportunities• AI-driven data center interconnect (DCI) to generate USD 6B+ incremental demand by 2033.• Edge computing deployments are expected to increase metro fiber leasing by 4×.• 400G & 800G optical transmission adoption to optimize dark fiber ROI.• Rising cybersecurity concerns driving enterprise-controlled infrastructure demand.ConclusionThe Dark Fiber Network market is transitioning from telecom infrastructure to a strategic digital asset class. As AI, 5G, IoT, and hyperscale cloud ecosystems scale exponentially, enterprises are shifting toward private, high-capacity optical networks to ensure performance, security, and long-term cost control.By 2032, dark fiber will no longer be optional infrastructure it will be the foundation of global digital acceleration.

