Governor Abbott Urges Texans To Heed Federal Travel Warnings Amid Escalating Violence In Parts Of Mexico

TEXAS, February 23 - February 22, 2026 | Austin, Texas

Texas Department Of Public Safety Is Coordinating With U.S. Department Of State And FBI

Texas Governor Greg Abbott today urged Texans currently in Mexico, as well as those with family members or friends traveling there, to closely follow warnings from the U.S. Department of State amid ongoing security operations, related road blockages, and criminal activity across Mexico. The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens in the following Mexican states to shelter in place until further notice: Baja California, Jalisco, Quintana Roo, and areas of Guanajuato, Guerrero, Michoacan, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas. Texans in need of immediate assistance or guidance can call the U.S. Department of State (from outside U.S: 1-202-501-4444; from U.S.: 1-888-407-4747) or the Texas Fusion Center (1-844-927-0521).

“Texans’ safety is my top priority, whether they are here at home or traveling abroad,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge all Texans in Mexico to follow the guidance of U.S. officials, stay alert, and ensure they are in contact with the U.S. Embassy or nearest U.S. Consulate. Situations on the ground can change quickly, and staying informed can save lives.”

Governor Abbott has been briefed on the latest developments regarding ongoing violence and security concerns in Mexico. In response, the State of Texas is taking proactive steps to coordinate with federal partners to safeguard Texans abroad.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is actively coordinating with the U.S. Department of State and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to monitor the evolving security situation and share information to support the safety of American citizens.

Governor Abbott and Texas officials recommend the following steps to ensure personal safety:

Heed Federal Warnings : Monitor travel advisories and security alerts issued by the U.S. Department of State and local U.S. Embassy offices.

: Monitor travel advisories and security alerts issued by the U.S. Department of State and local U.S. Embassy offices. Call U.S. Department of State or Texas Fusion Center : Texans in need of immediate assistance or guidance should call: U.S. Department of State from outside U.S.: 1-202-501-4444 U.S. Department of State from inside U.S. and Canada: 1-888-407-4747 Texas Fusion Center: 1-844-927-0521

: Texans in need of immediate assistance or guidance should call: Register with the U.S. Embassy : Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time alerts and make it easier for the U.S. government to assist in an emergency.

: Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time alerts and make it easier for the U.S. government to assist in an emergency. Maintain Contact with Family : Keep friends and family informed of your location and travel plans. Establish regular check-ins.

: Keep friends and family informed of your location and travel plans. Establish regular check-ins. Avoid High-Risk Areas : Do not travel to regions under active security alerts or where violence and unrest are occurring. Conditions can shift rapidly, even in popular destinations.

: Do not travel to regions under active security alerts or where violence and unrest are occurring. Conditions can shift rapidly, even in popular destinations. Follow Local and Federal Instructions : If shelter-in-place or travel restriction guidance is issued by authorities, follow those instructions immediately. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements. Remain in your residences or hotels. Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Monitor local media for updates. Avoid crowds.

: If shelter-in-place or travel restriction guidance is issued by authorities, follow those instructions immediately. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements. Remain in your residences or hotels. Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Monitor local media for updates. Avoid crowds. Prepare for Emergencies: Keep copies of important documents, emergency contact numbers for the U.S. Embassy or nearest Consulate, and ensure you have a reliable means of communication.

The Governor’s Office and DPS will continue to monitor developments and coordinate with federal partners to ensure Texans receive timely information as the situation evolves.