Quantum Risk Moves to the Boardroom as eMudhra Advises Global Enterprises on Post-Quantum Cryptography Strategy

eMudhra helps global enterprises assess quantum risk, modernize PKI, and build crypto-agile strategies for a secure post-quantum future.

eMudhra Limited (NSE:EMUDHRA)

BENGALURU, INDIA, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As quantum computing advances from theoretical research to elementary practical capability, concerns around the long-term security of legacy cryptographic algorithms are rapidly escalating. eMudhra today announced increased engagement with global enterprises and institutions seeking guidance on Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) readiness and transition strategy.

Regulators and standards bodies worldwide are urging organizations to assess exposure to quantum-enabled threats, particularly for long-lived data, digital identities, and certificate-based trust systems. Boards and executive leadership teams are increasingly demanding clarity on timelines, risks, and migration paths.

“Post-quantum risk is no longer a distant concern—it is a strategic issue with long-term implications,” said Scott Rea, EVP, eMudhra. “Organizations need a structured, phased approach rather than reactive cryptographic replacement.”

eMudhra’s advisory approach focuses on crypto-agility, certificate lifecycle management, and hybrid cryptographic models, enabling enterprises to transition without disrupting mission-critical systems. The strategy emphasizes inventory-driven discovery, data classification, risk-based prioritization, and alignment with emerging global standards.

By combining its deep expertise in PKI, certificate automation, and large-scale trust deployments, eMudhra is helping clients move from uncertainty to actionable PQC roadmaps where PQC is addressed as a critical new program within the cyber portfolio and not simply as another project.

This work positions eMudhra not only as a technology provider, but as a strategic trust advisor supporting long-horizon cybersecurity decisions across banking, critical infrastructure, government, and regulated industries.

About eMudhra

eMudhra is a global provider of digital identity, authentication, and trust services, enabling secure digital transformation for enterprises and governments. With a strong foundation in PKI, digital signatures, certificate lifecycle management, and identity and access management (IAM), eMudhra powers secure transactions and digital public infrastructure at population scale.

Serving customers across more than 35+ countries, eMudhra partners with leading technology providers and governments worldwide to deliver compliant, scalable, and high-assurance digital trust solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.