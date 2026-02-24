Admiralty Capital Group’s Executive Team Expands with Appointment of Annabelle Mooney as Partner

Annabelle Mooney

Admiralty Capital Group (ACG) expands leadership team with the appointment of Annabelle Mooney as Partner

Annabelle's deep capital markets experience and extensive network will significantly strengthen our capabilities. ACG is rapidly becoming known as a platform that attracts the industry's best.” — Ryan Holsheimer, CEO and Managing Partner

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Admiralty Capital Group (ACG), a Venture Capital Firm and Diversified Asset Manager on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, today announced the appointment of Annabelle Mooney as Partner. Annabelle will enhance ACG’s deal origination, due diligence and capital raising capability by leveraging her domestic and international networks developed over a 20+-year career in institutional banking."Annabelle's deep capital markets experience and extensive network will significantly strengthen our capabilities. That someone of her calibre has chosen to join us speaks to both the quality of talent we've assembled and the momentum we're building. ACG is rapidly becoming known as a platform that attracts the industry's best, and our growing bench of exceptional professionals is a competitive advantage we're incredibly proud of," said Ryan Holsheimer, CEO at ACG.Annabelle’s focus will include sourcing high-conviction opportunities, de-risking investments through institutional validation, building co-investment syndicates, and creating strategic pathways to liquidity.Annabelle will strengthen the firm's ability to deploy capital at scale, deliver outsized returns, and establish ACG as an institutional partner of choice.“I am thrilled to be joining Admiralty Capital Group. It is the right place and space to bring value to exciting businesses and founders to help define, develop and accelerate their rapid growth,” said Annabelle.“Having spent my career advising clients in private equity to help identify and grow their investments, I am excited to apply this experience into an earlier stage context where strategic decisions can be most critical for managing the prospects for growth.I am also delighted to return to the Gold Coast, where there is powerful momentum building in the start-up ecosystem.”Biography:Annabelle has deep institutional experience advising private equity investors across strategy, capital structure, M&A, and financing. Most recently, she served as Managing Director and Head of Australia & New Zealand for J.P. Morgan's Commercial Bank. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Annabelle held senior roles in M&A and private equity coverage at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and PricewaterhouseCoopers, advising local and global clients across the full investment lifecycle.Based in Australia throughout her career, with a consistent global orientation, Annabelle has cultivated corporate relationships across the institutional landscape that position her to bring great value to the ACG team, its investors and portfolio companies.About Admiralty Capital Group:Admiralty Capital Group is a South-East Queensland based Venture Capital Firm and Diversified Asset Manager led by seasoned investor and finance industry veteran Ryan Holsheimer. Ryan and his team of co-founders share a passion for nurturing companies that produce disruptive technologies and groundbreaking ideas. The firm is committed to identifying high-potential startups across sectors, providing strategic guidance, and fuelling their growth through smart capital allocation, all this while delivering outstanding investment returns for investors.Contact Information:For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Stuart HaslamFounding PartnerEmail: stuart.haslam@admiraltycg.comPhone: +61 406 244 366For more information about Admiralty Capital Group visit:Web: www.admiraltycg.com Address: 12a, Tedder Ave, Main Beach, Gold Coast, Australia 4217Email: info@admiraltycg.com________________________________________PLEASE READ THIS WARNING: This material has been prepared by Admiralty Capital Group Pty Ltd (ACN 671 614 038) (AFSL 554124) as the Trustee of the Venture Capital and Neptune funds (‘ACG’ or ‘we’) and is for general information purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial product or service. The material has been prepared for investors who qualify as wholesale clients under sections 761G of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) or to any other person who is not required to be given a regulated disclosure document under the Corporations Act. The material is not intended to provide you with financial or tax advice and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs.Although we believe the material is correct, no warranty of accuracy, reliability or completeness is given, except for liability under statute which cannot be excluded. Investments involve risk. Prior to considering an investment you must obtain the Fund Information Memorandum which will outline the risks involved and other relevant information. Please note that past performance may not be indicative of future performance and that no guarantee of performance, the return of capital or a particular rate of return is given.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.