Censinet Delivers AI-Powered Risk Intelligence to Help Healthcare Close the AI Adoption–Governance Gap at ViVE 2026.

Landmark benchmarking, industry-first systemic risk capabilities, and a bold AI GRC vision help healthcare leaders move from frameworks to execution.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced at ViVE 2026 new findings from The 2026 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study; the launch of the industry's first platform to operationalize the Health Sector Coordinating Council's (HSCC) SMART framework for systemic risk; and the unveiling of Censinet GRC AI™, a next-generation AI-powered platform designed to orchestrate governance, risk, and compliance across the healthcare enterprise.Censinet executives and customers will be available at Booth #920 in South Hall, February 22–25 at ViVE 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, to discuss all announcements and deliver live demonstrations of new products and capabilities. In addition, Censinet will present key findings from the 2026 Benchmarking Study live on Tuesday, February 24, from 1:35–1:55 PM PST in Data Innovation, Theatre C."This year's announcements represent the most significant expansion of the Censinet platform since our founding," said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. "The Benchmarking Study reveals that while 70% of healthcare organizations have stood up AI governance committees, only 30% maintain an enterprise-wide AI inventory—and 33% have no way to detect when vendors embed AI into products they've already approved. At the same time, 64% are already experimenting with or deploying agentic AI. The gap between AI ambition and AI governance is widening. Censinet is delivering the intelligence and automation products that healthcare leaders need to to close that gap with a comprehensive product strategy for agentic GRC that brings these capabilities together across the entire healthcare enterprise."The 2026 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking StudyBuilding on benchmarks established in 2023, 2024, and 2025, the 2026 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study expands enterprise assessments and peer benchmarks across the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 (CSF 2.0), the Healthcare and Public Health Cybersecurity Performance Goals (HPH CPGs), the Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP), and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (RMF).This year's findings surface critical insights on cybersecurity maturity, AI governance readiness, shadow AI, agentic AI adoption, rural health disparities, and fragmented ownership of AI risk across the health sector. This reveals systemic gaps that demand coordinated action.Roelf Kuitse, Senior Director of Customer Experience and Success at Censinet, will join special guest Brian Sterud, VP and CIO at Faith Regional Health Services, to present key findings on Tuesday, February 24, from 1:35–1:55 PM PST in Data Innovation, Theatre C.The study is delivered in partnership with the American Hospital Association (AHA), Censinet, Health-ISAC, Health Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC), The Scottsdale Institute (TSI), and The University of Texas at Austin.For complete details on the 2026 Benchmarking Study findings, read the full announcement here Industry's First Platform for Systemic Risk: Operationalizing HSCC SMARTAt ViVE 2026, Censinet will launch new capabilities in Censinet RiskOps™ that make it the first platform to operationalize the HSCC Sector Mapping and Risk Toolkit (SMART) framework. These innovations provide healthcare organizations with automated visibility into third-party vendors and products that pose systemic, concentration, and single-point-of-failure risks across the 17 critical functions that underpin healthcare delivery.New capabilities include:● HSCC Critical Function Mapping to align vendors and products to sector-defined critical services.● Rapid Inherent Risk Scoring with a healthcare-specific, FICO-style score (300–850) to quantify vendor risk exposure.● Concentration Risk and Chokepoint Visibility to identify systemic dependencies.● Network-Powered Intelligence drawn from Censinet's risk exchange of more than 200 healthcare organizations and 55,000 vendors and products.For complete details on Censinet's systemic risk and SMART capabilities, read the full announcement here.Introducing Censinet GRC AI™ and Major Platform InnovationsCensinet will unveil Censinet GRC AI™, a purpose-built healthcare GRC platform designed to unify governance, risk, and compliance across the enterprise. Powered by seven specialized AI agents aligned to how healthcare organizations operate, the platform spans:● Supply Chain & Vendor Risk● Enterprise Risk & Operations● Cybersecurity & Data Governance● Regulatory & Legal Compliance● Financial Integrity & Revenue Cycle● Clinical Excellence & Safety● ESG & Community ImpactTogether, these agents orchestrate risk intelligence across silos, transforming fragmented governance processes into coordinated, enterprise-wide execution.Alongside Censinet GRC AI, Censinet introduced three generally available products:● Assessor Agent for Supply Chain and Vendor Risk: AI-powered automation for third-party risk assessments.● AI Telemetry for real-time AI capability detection across vendor portfolios.● Privacy Assessment that eliminates the security-privacy bottleneck in healthcare procurement.For complete details on Censinet GRC.AI and new innovations, read the full announcement here.Visit Censinet at ViVE 2026Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about the 2026 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, Censinet's systemic risk and SMART-mapping capabilities, and the Censinet GRC.AI vision should visit Booth #920 in South Hall at ViVE 2026 or contact info@censinet.com.About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps™, the industry's first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps serves more than 1,000 healthcare organizations with a network of over 50,000 vendors, delivering automation across all third-party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Learn more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.# # #

