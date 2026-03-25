HandicapMD Launches 100% Online Medical Certification for Connecticut Disability Parking Permits

disability permits evaluations online cta handicap permit Connecticut get disabled permit online Handicap placard online dmv disabled perking permits 101 75

HandicapMD launches 100% online medical evaluations for Connecticut disability placards, allowing residents to complete DMV Form B-225P via secure telehealth.

“Our goal is to remove the friction from the disability permit process” — Dr. Eric Jackson-Scott, MD, MPH

HARTFOTD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HandicapMD , the nation’s leading telehealth evaluation service for mobility accommodations, is proud to announce the expansion of its streamlined medical certification platform for Connecticut residents. This service allows individuals with mobility limitations to complete the mandatory Form B-225P Medical Certification from the safety and comfort of their own homes.With a 4.7-star rating and over 100 verified reviews, HandicapMD addresses a critical barrier for the disabled community: the physical and logistical strain of visiting a doctor’s office just to secure the paperwork needed for accessible parking, essentially the online medical certification for CT Form B-225P Redefining Accessibility Through TelehealthFor many Connecticut residents—particularly those relying on portable oxygen, mobility aids, or those facing severe cardiopulmonary challenges—a trip to a medical waiting room is more than an inconvenience; it is a physical hardship. HandicapMD’s HIPAA-compliant platform connects patients with licensed clinicians who specialize in functional mobility assessments to assess for Connecticut handicap parking permit “Our goal is to remove the friction from the disability permit process,” says Dr. Eric Jackson-Scott, MD, MPH, Medical Director at HandicapMD. “We focus on the patient’s functional reality—how far they can walk, their balance, and their safety. By providing these evaluations online, we ensure that those who truly need accessible parking can get their medical certification without the stress of a long commute or a crowded waiting room.”How the Connecticut Online Process WorksThe Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires a certified Form B-225P for renewable handicap placards. HandicapMD simplifies this into three steps:Online Intake: Applicants complete a secure questionnaire and schedule a same-day or next-day video consultation.Telehealth Evaluation: A licensed doctor reviews the applicant's mobility challenges, such as the inability to walk 200 feet without resting or the need for assistive devices.Digital Delivery: If approved, the clinician signs the medical portion of Form B-225P. The applicant then submits this certified form to the DMV via mail, online, or in person.Service HighlightsRisk-Free Guarantee: Patients only pay for the evaluation if they are medically approved by the doctor.Clinician-Led Accuracy: Licensed providers ensure all DMV license fields and clinical documentation are completed correctly to avoid application delays.Fast Turnaround: Approved certifications are typically processed within 24–48 hours.Comprehensive Coverage: Serving all of Connecticut, from major hubs like Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford to rural communities.About HandicapMDHandicapMD is a premier telehealth platform dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities. By leveraging secure technology and a network of compassionate, licensed medical professionals, HandicapMD provides the documentation necessary for handicap placards, disability plates, and other essential mobility accommodations across the United States.Media Contact:HandicapMD Press OfficeEmail: support@handicapmd.comWebsite: www.handicapmd.com

Get Your Connecticut Handicap Parking Permit Online, Fast Telehealth B 225P Medical Certification

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.