Medical-Grade Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Launches at Holina Koh Phangan

Holina Clinic Launches with Regenerative Medicine, HBOT, Stem Cell Therapy, NAD+ Protocols and Integrative Recovery in Thailand

The launch of Holina Clinic signals a broader mission: integrating regenerative medicine into emotional and psychological healing environments.” — Ian Young

KOH PHANGAN, SURATTHANI, THAILAND, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holina Rehab has officially launched a medical-grade Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy ( HBOT ) chamber at its Koh Phangan campus, marking a significant evolution of its clinical services and the formal opening of Holina Clinic, a new regenerative and integrative medical wellness division.The introduction of HBOT strengthens Holina’s existing addiction and trauma recovery programs while expanding its services to the public.Holina Clinic now offers a comprehensive suite of regenerative therapies including:Medical-grade Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (2.2 ATA)Stem cell therapy programsNAD+ infusion protocolsVitamin and nutrient optimizationIV infusion therapiesIntegrative medical screening and personalized protocolsPositioned at the intersection of rehabilitation medicine, longevity science, and nervous system restoration, Holina Clinic aims to become a leading destination in Thailand for individuals seeking recovery, cognitive enhancement, and long-term health optimization.What is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy?Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy involves breathing medical-grade oxygen in a pressurised chamber. At therapeutic pressures — such as Holina’s 2.2 ATA chamber — oxygen dissolves directly into the blood plasma at levels significantly higher than normal atmospheric exposure.This increased oxygen saturation allows oxygen to reach tissues where circulation may be compromised, supporting:Cellular repairReduced inflammationImproved mitochondrial functionAngiogenesis (new blood vessel formation)Nervous system regulationEnhanced neuroplasticityUnlike mild “soft chamber” devices commonly found in wellness spas, medical-grade chambers operate at higher pressures required for deeper physiological effects. Holina’s chamber operates at 2.2 ATA, a clinical pressure level associated in published research with enhanced tissue oxygenation and neurological repair support.HBOT Supporting Addiction and Trauma RecoveryHolina Rehab has built its foundation as a licensed residential addiction and trauma recovery center in Thailand. By integrating HBOT into its programs, Holina enhances the biological stabilization phase of recovery.Addiction, chronic stress, PTSD, and long-term substance use can impair oxygen delivery and disrupt autonomic nervous system balance. HBOT supports the physiological environment required for emotional and psychological healing.“We view HBOT as foundational nervous system support,” said Ian Young, CEO of Holina Global. “Recovery is not only psychological — it is biological. When oxygenation improves at a cellular level, inflammation reduces and the nervous system stabilizes. That makes therapeutic work more effective.”Holina does not position HBOT as a standalone cure, but as an adjunctive medical tool supporting:Addiction recoveryTrauma integrationBurnout recoveryCognitive fatigueAnxiety and stress regulationExpansion into Regenerative Medicine & LongevityWith the launch of Holina Clinic, the campus now extends beyond traditional rehab into regenerative medicine and preventative health optimization.Stem Cell TherapyHolina Clinic will offer stem cell-based regenerative programs in collaboration with licensed medical professionals. These therapies are designed to support tissue repair, immune modulation, and inflammatory balance under appropriate medical screening.NAD+ TherapyNAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) plays a critical role in mitochondrial energy production and cellular metabolism. NAD+ infusion protocols are increasingly used in longevity clinics and addiction medicine settings to support energy restoration and cognitive clarity.IV Vitamin & Nutrient OptimizationPersonalized IV infusions allow for direct nutrient delivery, supporting recovery from stress, inflammation, and nutritional depletion. When combined with hyperbaric oxygen exposure, tissue oxygenation and nutrient utilization may be enhanced.Together, these therapies create a synergistic environment for cellular regeneration and systemic repair.Residential Medical-Wellness Programs:Holina Koh Phangan now offers 14- and 28-day residential medical-wellness stays, blending clinical therapies with holistic modalities in a structured, beachfront environment.Programs include:Two daily HBOT sessionsIntegrative medical supervisionYoga therapyIce bath accessSound healing sessionsDaily guided wellness activitiesBreakfast and lunchSupportive community structureThese programs are ideal for individuals seeking:Burnout recoveryNervous system resetPost-trauma stabilizationChronic fatigue supportInjury recoveryLongevity-focused retreatsBiohacking and performance optimizationA New Model in Thailand: Rehab Meets Regenerative MedicineThailand has long been known as a global destination for addiction treatment and wellness retreats. Holina Clinic represents a hybrid model that bridges:Medical detox and trauma therapyHyperbaric oxygen therapyRegenerative biologicsMetabolic optimizationNervous system rehabilitationBy integrating medical-grade oxygen therapy with psychotherapy and holistic modalities, Holina creates a comprehensive ecosystem of recovery.This integrated approach distinguishes Holina from standard wellness retreats and positions it among the emerging class of regenerative medicine clinics in Southeast Asia.Why Pressure Matters: The ATA DifferenceHolina’s 2.2 ATA chamber operates at a higher therapeutic pressure than most mild hyperbaric devices commonly marketed in spa environments.At higher ATA levels:Oxygen dissolves more efficiently into plasmaDeep tissues receive greater oxygen deliveryAreas of restricted circulation may be reachedCellular repair pathways are more strongly activatedThis clinical-level chamber aligns Holina Clinic with international medical-grade standards rather than recreational oxygen exposure models.Serving Koh Phangan, Koh Samui & International GuestsLocated on Koh Phangan’s beachfront, Holina serves both island residents and international clients seeking structured medical-wellness care in a private environment.With proximity to Koh Samui International Airport, Holina is positioned as an accessible destination for individuals seeking:Addiction rehab ThailandTrauma recovery ThailandHyperbaric oxygen therapy ThailandStem cell therapy ThailandNAD+ therapy ThailandMedical wellness retreats in AsiaLooking Ahead:The launch of Holina Clinic signals a broader mission: integrating regenerative medicine into emotional and psychological healing environments.As research continues to explore oxygen therapy, mitochondrial function, inflammation, and neuroplasticity, Holina aims to remain at the forefront of integrative recovery care in Thailand.About Holina Rehab & Holina Clinic:Holina Rehab is a licensed residential addiction and trauma recovery center based on Koh Phangan, Thailand. Holina provides medically supported detox, therapy-led recovery programs, and holistic care in a structured beachfront setting.Holina Clinic expands this foundation into regenerative medicine and medical-grade wellness therapies, offering Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, stem cell protocols, NAD+ infusions, and IV optimization services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.