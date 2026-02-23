The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's In-Depth Analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) Network Slicing Market: Key Opportunities and Challenges

Expected to grow to $7.78 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Internet of Things (IoT) network slicing market is experiencing rapid development as industries increasingly adopt IoT technologies. This growth is driven by the need for specialized network segments that can support diverse IoT applications with varying requirements. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, major regional players, and future trends shaping this expanding sector.

Strong Growth in Market Size for IoT Network Slicing

The IoT network slicing market has witnessed remarkable expansion and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. From a market value of $2.45 billion in 2025, it is expected to rise to $3.08 billion by 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. This growth during the historical period stems from greater IoT adoption across various industries, the increasing need for low-latency connectivity, enhancements in mobile broadband infrastructure, early-stage deployment of network slicing solutions, and a surge in industrial automation efforts.

Download a free sample of the internet of things (iot) network slicing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=32678&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Future Market Expansion and Projections for IoT Network Slicing

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow even more rapidly, reaching $7.78 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 26.1%. Factors driving this expansion include the widespread rollout of 5G networks, rising use of cloud-native network slicing platforms, growing demand for ultra-reliable low latency communication, ongoing smart city initiatives, and the integration of edge-enabled network slicing solutions. Key trends anticipated to transform the market in the coming years include dynamic resource allocation, improved latency management, virtualized network partitioning, enhanced security for IoT connectivity, and scalable deployments.

Understanding IoT Network Slicing and Its Functionality

IoT network slicing involves creating virtual, dedicated segments within a communication network tailored to meet specific IoT application needs. This approach provides customized connectivity with defined parameters for latency, bandwidth, security, and reliability. By enabling efficient use of network resources, it supports scalable IoT deployments and ensures consistent performance across a variety of use cases, making it a vital technology for managing diverse IoT ecosystems.

View the full internet of things (iot) network slicing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-of-things-iot-network-slicing-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

How the Expansion of 5G Networks Fuels Market Growth

The growth of the IoT network slicing market is closely linked to the expansion of 5G networks, which offer significantly faster data speeds, reduced latency, and greater device capacity than previous wireless technologies. A rising number of enterprises are deploying private 5G networks to achieve secure, low-latency connectivity essential for industrial automation and critical applications. IoT network slicing facilitates these private networks by allowing businesses to allocate dedicated, SLA-based connectivity slices for different IoT use cases within a single infrastructure. This enhances network performance, security, and resource efficiency. For example, in June 2025, GSMA Intelligence projected that there would be 1.2 billion 5G connections worldwide, covering 40% of the global population, or roughly 2.7 billion people, underscoring the importance of 5G expansion in driving this market.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the IoT network slicing market, establishing itself as a key player in this domain. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report includes a comprehensive analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Network Slicing Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Iot Insurance Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-insurance-global-market-report

Iot Telecom Services Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-telecom-services-global-market-report

Iot Services Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-services-global-market-report

"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.