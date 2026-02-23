Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola leads ministerial engagements in the Waterberg District, 24 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, will lead impact‑driven ministerial engagements in the Waterberg District Municipality in Limpopo.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by the Limpopo MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mr Basikopo Makamu.

The engagements form part of government’s targeted intervention programme informed by the State of Local Government Report, which highlights persistent challenges relating to accountability, service delivery failures, and weaknesses in cooperative governance.

In line with constitutional obligations, national and provincial governments are required to support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to effectively fulfil their mandates.

The Waterberg outreach will focus on key areas of concern, including underperformance in conditional grant expenditure, weak administrative and governance systems, and inadequate maintenance of basic infrastructure.

These engagements give effect to Section 40 of the Constitution, which provides for the distinctive, interdependent, and interrelated roles of the three spheres of government in advancing developmental local governance.

Members of the media are invited to cover the engagement as follows:

Date: 24 February 2026

Time: 08h00

Venue: Waterberg District Municipality Council Chamber, Modimolle

The visit will further advance the institutionalisation and implementation of the District Development Model (DDM) as an all‑of‑government approach, in line with Section 154 of the Constitution.

Additionally, the engagements reinforce CoGTA’s strategic objective of strengthening governance and accountability in support of local government, ensuring that municipalities are functional, accountable, and capable of delivering quality services to communities.

