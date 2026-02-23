Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli hosts Community Youth Services Outreach Programme in Mfuleni, Cape Town, 24 Feb

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will host a Community Youth Services Outreach Programme in Mfuleni, Cape Town, aimed at connecting young people with government services, employment opportunities, skills development programmes and civic services.

The outreach forms part of government’s ongoing commitment to expand access to opportunities for young people, particularly those who are unemployed, out of school, or not in education, employment or training. The initiative will bring multiple government departments and partners together in one accessible space to ensure that young people receive practical support, information and pathways into learning, work and participation in the economy.

The programme will target youth, graduates seeking employment, first-time ID applicants, and young people registering to vote.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Time: 09:00 – 15:00

Venue: Mfuleni Community Hall, Mfuleni, Cape Town, Western Cape

Government departments and partners participating in the outreach include the Department of Home Affairs, Department of Employment and Labour, National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), Harambee, Youth Employment Service (YES), the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), and Transnet.

The outreach is expected to benefit approximately 350 young people and will serve as a catalyst for connecting youth to opportunities and essential government services.

