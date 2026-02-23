Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi engages graduates funded through Provincial Bursary Scheme , 24 Feb

Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, will on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, host a group of identified graduates whose studies were funded through the province’s Victor Thebe Sifora Bursary Scheme in recent years.

Aimed at acknowledging the bursary beneficiaries’ commitment during their tertiary studies, the engagement session seeks to demonstrate the provincial government’s continued efforts to advancing youth empowerment and skills development.

It will also provide a platform for the provincial government to outline opportunities for workplace placement and entrepreneurship support, this as part of the province’s renewed measures to tackle youth unemployment rate and promote the alignment of skills with industry demands across various sectors.

Invited bursary beneficiaries will further share their lived academic experiences, including recommendations on how to strengthen and enhance the provincial government’s funding scheme.

Through the provincial bursary scheme which was established years ago, and renamed the Victor Thebe Sifora Provincial Bursary Scheme in 2022, approximately 4 870 bursaries to the value of R405 million, have been awarded to qualifying learners residing in the North West Province, to pursue the undergraduate studies of their choice.

For the 2025 academic year, a total of 161 beneficiaries received bursaries, comprising both continuing and new intake students.

These graduates will be recognised not only for their academic achievements, but also as potential contributors to the province’s development agenda.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Premier’s engagement session with the province’s Victor Thebe Sifora bursary completers, which will held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Venue: Mmabatho Palms, Mahikeng

Time: 10h00

For media attendance and confirmation, contact Kelebogile Modiselle on Kmodiselle@nwpg.gov.za or 076 191 3299

For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510/082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za



