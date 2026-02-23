Health on media accreditation collection for SADC Health Ministers’ Meeting

The Department of Health reminds all media representatives who have confirmed attendance at the upcoming Joint Meeting of Ministers of Health and Ministers Responsible for HIV and AIDS of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to collect their accreditation tags in-person.

Accreditation will be issued at the designated accreditation centre located at: Southern Sun Sandton 123 Rivonia Road, Sandton, Johannesburg.

The high-level two-day Ministerial Meeting, convened under the auspices of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will bring together Ministers and senior officials to deliberate on priority regional health issues, assess progress on collective commitments, and strengthen collaboration in addressing shared public health challenges.

Summit Details

Venue: Sandton Hotel, 5 Benmore Road, Benmore Gardens, Johannesburg

Programme

Monday, 23 February 2026

09h00 – 13h00 SADC Secretariat Meeting

14h00 – 16h30 Official Briefing of Ministers by Delegations

18h00 – 21h00 Launch of the 4th SADC Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Strategy and Scorecard

Tuesday, 24 February 2026

09h00 – 10h00 Official Opening of the Ministerial Meeting 10h00 – 13h00 Ministerial Meeting in Session

14h00 – 15h30 Closing Session

RSVP & Media Enquiries

RSVP: Mr Tlou Tlhako - 071 382 7425, tlou.tlhako@health.gov.za

Media Enquiries:

Mr Foster Mohale

Departmental Spokesperson 072 432 3792

Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga

Health Ministry Spokesperson 082 353 9859

Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

