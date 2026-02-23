Deputy Ministers Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala and Reginah Mhaule embark on back-to-school campaign and oversight to Supported Employment Enterprises, 23 Feb
Employment and Labour Deputy Minister, Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala and fellow counterpart - Basic Education Deputy Minister Dr Makgabo Reginah Mhaule will on Monday (23 February 2026) embark on a joint back-to-school campaign and pay an oversight visit to Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE) factories.
Deputy Ministers Nemadzinga-Tshabalala and Mhaule will first visit Elethu Themba Combined School for a back-to-school campaign in the school that caters for learners from local indigent communities to make donations like books, stationery, uniforms, and backpacks.
The visiting party will then proceed to the SEE Springfield factory in Johannesburg.
Supported Employment Enterprises is a public entity under the Department of Employment and Labour. Its mandate is to create sustainable employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. The establishment operates 13 factories across eight various South Africa provinces, producing a wide range of goods including office furniture, metal safes, school and home furniture, hospital linen, protective clothing, uniforms, embroidery, screen printing, upholstery, cupboards, and bookbinding.
Media is invited to attend and cover the oversight visit. Event details are as follows: First Part of campaign/oversight
Date: 23 February 2026
Venue: Elethu Themba Combined School 51, Kliprivier Road, Eikenhof
Time: 07:00am – 09:00am
Second Part of oversight
Date: 23 February 2026
Venue: 18 Hippo Road, Springfield - Johannesburg
Time: 09:30am – 11:00am
For media inquiries, please contact:
Teboho Thejane Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 082 697 0694
E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za
