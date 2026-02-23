Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi delivers North West 2026 State of the Province Address, 25 Feb

North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi is set to deliver the 2026 State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Thursday, 26 February 2026, during the official Opening of the North West Provincial Legislature.

In his address, Premier Mokgosi will reflect on the province’s progress over the past year and set out the administration’s vision for economic growth, infrastructure development, job creation, and accelerated service delivery.

The Premier will also account on progress made in stabilising provincial finances, improving accountability, and driving a results-oriented administration that is committed to building a capable, ethical and developmental state.

The State of the Province Address (SOPA) remains a key constitutional platform through which government reports to citizens and outlines the Programme of Action for the year ahead.

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation are invited to attend the pre-SOPA Media Briefing, where accreditation tags will be issued upon presentation of a valid ID. The pre-SOPA Media Briefing details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 25 February 2026

Venue: Conference Room, 1 st floor, North West Provincial Legislature, Mahikeng

Time: 14h00

