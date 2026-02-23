Endodontics Market Growth Accelerates at 15.1% CAGR Through 2032 | Persistence Market Research

endodontics market

The global endodontics market is growing, driven by rising dental procedures, infection-control focus, and demand for advanced, tooth-preserving solutions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global endodontics market is experiencing significant growth, with a valuation of US$2.0 billion in 2025 and projected to reach US$2.8 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by increasing dental surgical procedures, rising awareness of infection control, and a growing preference for single-use endodontic instruments that enhance clinical safety and efficiency. North America remains the dominant region due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and supportive regulations, whereas Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing market, fueled by rising patient volumes, expanding hospital capacity, and adoption of cost-effective disposable endodontic solutions.

Key Industry Highlights

Endodontic consumables, including files, sealers, and obturation materials, dominate the market, accounting for 75.3% of the total share in 2025. Their high frequency of use, coupled with the global trend toward single-use instruments to minimize cross-contamination, reinforces this dominance. Root canal therapy continues to be the leading procedure, underpinned by rising incidences of pulp infections and technological advancements in rotary systems. North America leads geographically, supported by high dental procedure volumes and early adoption of advanced endodontic technologies.

Market Drivers

Key factors driving the endodontics market include the rising prevalence of dental caries and pulp disease, an increasing preference for minimally invasive dentistry, and the adoption of single-use systems for enhanced safety. Advancements in nickel-titanium (NiTi) rotary technology, supportive insurance coverage, and growing patient awareness of tooth-preserving treatments further support market expansion. The emphasis on improving procedural efficiency and clinical outcomes has also accelerated the adoption of digital imaging tools, bioceramic sealers, and heat-treated files.

Market Dynamics

Driver – Rising Prevalence of Dental Caries and Pulp Infections

Dental caries and pulp infections are major drivers of the global endodontics market, increasing the need for root canal treatments and related procedures. Approximately 2.5 billion people worldwide suffer from dental caries, making it one of the most prevalent oral health conditions. In the U.S., over 90% of adults have experienced dental caries, with 26% remaining untreated, elevating the risk of pulpitis and necessitating endodontic interventions. Similarly, in India, pooled prevalence studies report a 54% incidence across age groups, indicating substantial unmet treatment needs. As untreated caries progress to pulp infections, the demand for root canal therapy, endodontic files, obturators, and imaging tools continues to grow.

Restraints – Patient Fear and Perception of Pain

Patient fear and perception of pain remain significant barriers in the endodontics market. Approximately 20% of adults report moderate to high dental anxiety, with around 21% avoiding dental visits altogether due to fear of discomfort. Surveys indicate that over 70% of adults experience some level of dental fear, with 25-30% reporting severe anxiety that hinders their willingness to undergo endodontic procedures.

Opportunity – Rising Demand for Retreatment and Tooth Preservation Procedures

Increasing demand for retreatment and tooth-preserving procedures offers a key market opportunity. Root canal failures occur in a subset of treated teeth, yet non-surgical retreatment demonstrates a 5-year survival rate of approximately 89%, with overall success rates around 76-78%. Surveys suggest nearly half of general dentists perform retreatment procedures, indicating sustained procedural volume.

Category-wise Analysis

By Product Type

Consumables dominate with 75.3% market share in 2025, as each root canal procedure requires single-use items such as files, irrigants, sealers, and obturation materials. In the U.S., approximately 15 million root canal treatments are performed annually, generating significant recurring demand for these items. Infection-control protocols increasingly favor single-use files, further accelerating consumable adoption. Consumables’ recurring nature, coupled with their essential role in every procedure, drives the high overall market volume.

By End-user

Dental clinics are the leading end-users, as most endodontic procedures occur in private practice settings. About half of U.S. dentists operate solo practices, and nearly 45% of the population visited a dentist in 2022, primarily in outpatient clinics. These clinics adopt specialized endodontic technologies, including rotary systems, apex locators, and digital radiography, ensuring consistent demand for consumables and equipment.

Regional Insights

North America

North America dominates with a 44.1% market share in 2025, supported by robust dental infrastructure, high procedure volumes, and substantial healthcare spending. The U.S. alone has over 200,000 active dentists and performs roughly 15 million root canal procedures annually. Strong adoption of advanced technologies and favorable reimbursement policies further strengthen the region’s leadership.

Europe

Europe is a high-value market due to its large dental workforce and established healthcare systems. With over 360,000 practicing dentists, a high prevalence of oral diseases, and significant dental care spending, the region demonstrates steady demand for endodontic products and procedures.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by a high prevalence of untreated oral diseases and expanding dental care infrastructure. Countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam are witnessing increased access to root canal treatments due to government initiatives, private clinic expansion, rising incomes, and greater awareness of oral health.

Competitive Landscape

Key players focus on high-precision manufacturing, material innovation, and partnerships with distributors and clinics. Companies prioritize minimally invasive, durable, and efficient products to support rising root canal volumes and improve infection control. Recent developments include Dentsply Sirona’s ProRoot® Bio Sealer and AH Plus® Ribbon®, VDW’s launch.ROTATE® in India, and Ultradent’s acquisition of i-dental, reflecting continued investment in advanced endodontic solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Equipment

Apex Locator

Endodontic Motors

Endodontic Lasers

Dental Handpiece

Others

Consumables

Dental Burs & Drills

Gutta-percha Points

Dental Dams

Dental Sealers

Others

By End-user

Dental Clinics

Dental Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

