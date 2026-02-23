Commissioner Miller Applauds Cartel Leader Takedown, Urges Heightened Border Vigilance

"The takedown of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho,” the ruthless head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, is a major strike against one of the most violent criminal enterprises poisoning our communities with fentanyl and terrorizing families on both sides of the border. This cartel has blood on its hands, and taking out its kingpin is a big step toward restoring law and order.

When you cut the head off a snake, the body thrashes. We are already seeing cartel retaliation and chaos in parts of Mexico. That means Texans, especially our farmers, ranchers, and anyone working along the southern border, need to stay sharp. If your operation hugs the border or requires cross border travel, postpone anything that is not absolutely necessary. Avoid isolated roads. Stay in close contact with local law enforcement. Report suspicious activity immediately.

The safety of our producers and rural communities comes first. Texas will not be caught flat footed. We stand ready to protect our land, our livestock, and our people from any spillover violence."