Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Grows at 5.8% CAGR Through 2032 | Persistence Market Research

Global ambulatory surgery centers market grows with rising outpatient demand, advanced surgical tech adoption, and expanding specialty care services worldwide.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ambulatory surgery centers market is projected to grow from US$88.40 Bn in 2025 to US$141.19 Bn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by rising demand for outpatient surgical care, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and the global shift toward minimally invasive procedures. Expanding geriatric populations and higher rates of elective and orthopedic surgeries are accelerating adoption across both developed and emerging economies. Technological advancements in surgical tools, anesthesia systems, and digital patient monitoring platforms are enhancing operational efficiency and patient outcomes. In addition, favorable reimbursement structures and cost-containment pressures on hospitals are encouraging the transition of appropriate procedures to ambulatory settings.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing Demand for Cost-Effective Outpatient Surgeries

Healthcare systems worldwide are prioritizing value-based care, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) offer lower procedural costs compared to inpatient hospital settings. Minimally invasive techniques such as laparoscopic and endoscopic procedures enable same-day discharge, shorter recovery times, and reduced infection risks. The increasing prevalence of arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and musculoskeletal injuries is driving demand for outpatient interventions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, arthritis affects one in five adults in the United States, significantly contributing to orthopedic surgery volumes. ASCs help reduce hospital congestion while delivering efficient and patient-centric surgical care, making them an attractive option for providers and payers alike.

Restraint: High Operational Costs and Clinical Risks

Despite growth potential, establishing an ASC requires substantial capital investment in specialized infrastructure, advanced surgical equipment, and digital workflow systems. Compliance with regulatory standards from bodies such as the Joint Commission and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services increases administrative complexity and operational costs. Additionally, outpatient procedures carry risks of post-operative complications, including infections and anesthesia-related events. Limited post-surgical observation windows may elevate medico-legal exposure and insurance premiums, particularly in emerging markets with evolving regulatory frameworks.

Opportunity: Specialized Care and Advanced Technologies

Single-specialty ASCs focusing on orthopedics, ophthalmology, and gastroenterology are creating lucrative opportunities through procedural specialization and higher throughput efficiency. Integration of telehealth, AI-assisted diagnostics, and remote patient monitoring enhances safety and streamlines post-operative follow-ups. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America are investing in modern outpatient infrastructure to support growing medical tourism and cost-efficient elective surgeries. These trends position ASCs as central components of future surgical ecosystems.

Category-wise Analysis

By Center Type

Multi-specialty centers are expected to dominate the market in 2025, accounting for approximately 60.5% of revenue. Their ability to perform diverse procedures across orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and pain management enables diversified revenue streams and optimized resource utilization. Strong private equity investment and scalability further strengthen their market leadership. Conversely, single-specialty centers are projected to witness the fastest growth due to focused expertise, lower operating costs, and improved clinical efficiency.

By Modality

Freestanding ASCs are projected to hold 66.9% of total revenue in 2025. Their lower operational costs, physician ownership models, and streamlined scheduling capabilities contribute to strong adoption. Hospital-based ASCs represent the fastest-growing modality as health systems increasingly shift routine surgeries to outpatient environments to improve bed utilization and reduce inpatient expenditures.

Region-wise Insights

North America

North America is expected to account for 48.6% of global market share in 2025. The United States leads the region due to advanced surgical infrastructure, strong reimbursement frameworks, and high procedural volumes. The presence of large ASC networks such as Surgery Partners and SurgCenter enhances regional capacity. Consolidation activities and integration with hospital systems continue to improve efficiency and patient access.

Europe

Europe demonstrates steady growth driven by supportive government initiatives promoting day-care surgeries and reduced hospital waiting times. Healthcare modernization efforts and improved reimbursement policies are encouraging ASC expansion across public and private sectors. Cross-border healthcare mobility and demand for cost-effective elective procedures further contribute to regional development.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR of approximately 7.8% through 2032. Rapid urbanization, rising chronic disease burden, and expansion of private hospital networks are major growth drivers. Increasing insurance penetration and investments in digital surgical technologies are strengthening outpatient capabilities. Growing medical tourism across countries such as India, Thailand, and Malaysia also supports ASC expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The ambulatory surgery centers market is highly competitive, with key players including Envision Healthcare Corporation, Healthway Medical Group, Pediatrix Medical Group, Endeavor Health, Prospect Medical Holdings Inc, and Surgery Partners. Companies focus on expanding multi- and single-specialty facilities, adopting minimally invasive technologies, and strengthening physician partnerships. Strategic initiatives include mergers and acquisitions, digital workflow integration, and investments in advanced surgical equipment.

Market Segmentation

By Center Type

Single Specialty Centers

Multi-Specialty Centers

By Modality

Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgical Center

Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Center

By Services

Diagnostic Services

Surgical Services

By Procedure Type

Gastroenterology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Neurology

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Recent developments highlight industry dynamism. In 2025, Ascension announced plans to acquire Amsurg, adding over 250 centers nationwide. Meanwhile, Smith+Nephew partnered with Standard Health to develop the UK’s first Orthopedic Ambulatory Surgery Centre in Dorset, expanding access to advanced joint repair and replacement services. Such initiatives underscore ongoing consolidation and innovation shaping the global ambulatory surgery centers market.

