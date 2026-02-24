CTK Bio Unveils Biodegradable Packaging for the First Time in the U.S... Global Expansion on Track

CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTK Bio Canada, a subsidiary of the global beauty platform company CTK and a specialist in eco-friendly materials, is accelerating its push into the global market with its line of biodegradable packaging products. In a proactive response to the strengthening of environmental regulations worldwide, CTK Bio Canada plans to begin the full-scale commercialization of eco-friendly packaging within the U.S. market.

CTK Bio Canada, having developed the biodegradable packaging product 'Earth Edition Pack' in response to changes in the global regulatory environment, has unveiled it for the first time in the U.S. and commenced commercialization. This product is an eco-friendly packaging solution that can replace the paper folding cartons that have been widely used in the cosmetics industry. As a next-generation product that aligns with global eco-friendly trends, its value is garnering attention from cosmetics industry officials around the world.

Existing paper folding cartons for cosmetics are vulnerable to oil and moisture, making plastic coating and adhesive processes essential; consequently, they face structural limitations that make recycling difficult. Furthermore, there is the issue that most coated packaging materials emit greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, during the incineration or landfill process.

In response, the European Union (EU) has recently been regulating the use of non-recyclable packaging through the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The United States is also rapidly tightening global environmental regulations by phasing out PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and introducing state-level EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) systems. As a result, demand for materials that can replace traditional cosmetic paper cartons is steadily increasing.

Within this trend, CTK Bio Canada’s 'Earth Edition Pack' is being evaluated as a practical alternative to existing packaging. The product utilizes a proprietary material that combines conventional biodegradable raw materials with industrial hemp byproducts. A key feature of this material is that it does not generate microplastics during the decomposition process.

While PLA, commonly used as a biodegradable material, only decomposes in industrial composting facilities that meet specific conditions, the 'Earth Edition Pack' is capable of natural decomposition even in home composting environments. It also offers the advantage of excellent versatility as the decomposition period can be adjusted. Furthermore, it can be freely implemented in various sizes and shapes, and logos can be expressed through engraving, which meets the needs of the cosmetics industry that prioritizes brand identity.

In addition, CTK Bio has secured certifications from various organizations, including the European eco-friendly certification body TÜV Austria, the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, the U.S. biodegradable plastic certification body RespirTek, and the KOTITI Testing & Research Institute, enabling smooth compliance with regulations in different countries. Based on this, the company’s strategy is to continue business expansion across North America and the overall global market.

A representative from CTK Bio stated, "The Earth Edition Pack can significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions compared to conventional paper cartons used in bulk by the cosmetics industry, and it is an eco-friendly product that decomposes naturally even in home composting environments". They added, "We will continue to develop various eco-friendly product lines based on CTK Bio resins in line with changing global environmental policies".



For more details contact CTK Co., Ltd. Corporate Strategy Team:

Hyuh Ahn, Head of Division: harryan@ctkclip.com

Kyuri Kim, Manager: kyurikim@ctkclip.com

Websites:

https://www.ctkcosmetics.com

https://www.ctkotc.com/

Address :

CTK : 234, Hyoryeong-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

CTK OTC LABORATORIES: 1690 N Delilah St, Corona, California 92879, USA.

