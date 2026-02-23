Charles Vermont Offers UK Access to Curated International Womenswear from Leading European and Canadian Labels

GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Vermont , an independent UK-based online womenswear retailer, continues to serve as a dedicated stockist for a curated selection of established international fashion brands. The retailer’s current portfolio brings together labels from Canada, Spain, Germany, and Denmark, providing UK customers with access to designer womenswear not always widely available through mainstream high street channels.Among the labels stocked, Joseph Ribkoff Clothing and Frank Lyman Clothing represent two globally recognised Canadian fashion houses. Joseph Ribkoff is known for its sophisticated day-to-evening silhouettes, while Frank Lyman offers statement-led yet wearable pieces spanning both daywear and occasion styles. Both brands have built international followings for their consistent design quality and versatile appeal.The retailer also stocks Dolcezza Clothing, a Montreal-based label noted for its artist-inspired prints and distinctive colour palettes, alongside Robell Clothing, a European brand widely recognised for its focus on fit in women’s trousers. Robell’s range incorporates stretch fabrics and considered tailoring, making it a practical choice for customers who prioritise comfort alongside a refined appearance. Frandsen Clothing, a Danish outerwear label, further extends the retailer’s international offering with structured coats and jackets designed for cooler climates.Complementing these established names, Charles Vermont’s Tinta Clothing range introduces a Spanish womenswear label based in Madrid, where the brand designs and manufactures the majority of its garments using European fabrics. Tinta’s collections feature print-driven tops, blouses, dresses, and trousers that reflect its focus on colour, craftsmanship, and wearable design across seasons.New collections from these labels are added to the Charles Vermont platform on a seasonal basis, with the retailer selecting pieces that align with its emphasis on quality, fit, and versatility. Rather than following fast fashion cycles, the retailer’s approach centres on stocking garments from brands with established reputations for consistent construction and considered design.Operating exclusively online with UK-wide delivery, Charles Vermont provides detailed product descriptions and sizing guidance across its full range. By bringing together labels with international recognition under a single retail platform, the business offers an alternative to department store and high street shopping for customers seeking authentic designer womenswear from trusted fashion houses.For further information on available collections and brands, visit https://www.charlesvermont.co.uk/

