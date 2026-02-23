Asian Academy Creative Awards Renew Capitol Theatre Host Venue Deal
Renewed agreement with Perennial Holdings ensures Singapore’s Capitol Theatre remains home of Asia-Pacific’s most prestigious awards for creative excellence
The renewal follows the record-breaking 2025 Awards, which delivered the largest showcase of Asia-Pacific screen content and creative talent globally, with unprecedented entry numbers, company participation and International Jury representation.
CEO Fiona McKay announced the Awards will again be staged as a one-night Super Ceremony in 2026, set down for Thursday December 3rd in alignment with the Asian TV Forum.
“This extended agreement ensures the Awards Ceremony and associated events will remain in Singapore for 2026 and 2027” said Fiona McKay.
AACA President and Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer Michael McKay said the Capitol Theatre remains unmatched for broadcast delivery, technical infrastructure and production efficiency.
The AACA also confirmed continued support from official insurance broker AJ Gallagher, and the expansion of the NWC26 National Winners Conference as a two-day industry program.
2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards highlights
