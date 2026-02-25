Spiritual Healer Neva Rayne of Living Joyously Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than a quarter-century, Neva Rayne has quietly made waves in the world of energy psychology and the healing arts. As the founder of Living Joyously, Neva’s journey began not in a classroom, but with her beloved companion animal, Rune, a Lhasa Apso whose behavior was a bit too exuberant, and her own a heartfelt desire for personal transformation. Today, she’s one of the field’s most seasoned practitioners, blending personal experience, an endless curiosity, and a candid, compassionate touch that’s inspired countless clients to rediscover themselves.

The path to personal wellness and self-acceptance is rarely a straight line. The spark that set everything in motion was, surprisingly, Rune’s somewhat aggressive behavior. Her vet recommended an energy worker whose specialty was working with companion animals. This encounter ignited Neva’s fascination with the world of energy and transformation. Although the practitioner declined to work with Neva (remember her specialty was animal companions, not humans), nevertheless she was undeterred. Forever curious, with a determination, Neva found her way to a local healing center. It was there where she had her first life-changing session in “One Brain” (Three in One Concepts).

That single session was a turning point. Neva, who had battled severe depression and anxiety, recognized instantly that she wanted to bring this sense of possibility to others. “After just one session, I said, ‘This is what I want to do for others!’” Neva recalls. Yet the road ahead was not easy. Years of personal struggle, including bouts of depression and anxiety, accompanied with hospitalizations and medications, and even colon cancer, became the crucible in which Neva’s dedication to healing was forged.

That road was far from smooth. “I had to rebuilt myself brick by brick,” she shares. “There was nothing here. I don’t know where the will and persistence came from, but I did it.” Each time she approached a breaking point, friends, family, or fate intervened, guiding her back. These experiences shape Neva work with clients and underscore her philosophy: healing is not the result of one-off miracles, but of persistence, honesty, and the courage to keep showing up.

One of Neva’s most memorable turning points came not during a session, but while passing by her television. “I remember there was a very famous star on The Johnny Carson Show – something like Henry Fonda or Burt Renyolds — a big name.” In the middle of the interview, Johnny interrupted himself and spontaneously, leaned forward asking, “You’re comfortable in your own skin, aren’t you?’ and the actor replied, “Yes.” That was when I decided I wouldn’t stop until I woke up every morning truly comfortable in my own skin.”

In the years that followed, Neva trained in dozens of modalities, including Zensight, Ask and Receive, TAT, Logosynthesis, Sedona Method, Be Set Free Fast, and more. Never one for shortcuts, she made a habit of apprenticing with each teacher for several years, choosing depth and mastery over certificates. Her devotion to learning took her from local workshops to annual conferences with the Association for Comprehensive Energy Psychology, where she spent over 17 years studying with energy psychologists and exploring the interplay between psychology, spirituality, and the body’s subtle energy systems.

Neva’s approach combines traditional psychology (neural pathways and belief systems) with spiritual inquiry and cutting-edge energy modalities. “Beliefs are energy that hold power over a person’s life without them realizing it, which is why willpower never works,” she explains. “I’m good at what I do, but ultimately, God does the healing. There’s an inner healer in everyone.” That humility guides every session, reminding clients that the power to change is always within.

Her practice, Living Joyously, is more than a company name, it’s a hard-won philosophy. Neva’s fascination with negative beliefs, their effect and power to influence a person’s life, the crucible of emotions, the debilitating effects of trauma, and the transformation that comes about with energy work, inspires Neva to integrative methods that address each client’s wellbeing on every level. Her credentials also include extensive experience with modalities like Internal Family Systems, Sedona Method, and non-duality teachings. She even became a non-denominational minister as another layer of service and spiritual grounding.

Neva’s personal journey through cancer, which she navigated without chemotherapy, adds yet another dimension to her work. “I told my body, you have to heal. I’ll do my part with dietary changes, green drinks, faith and a lot of energy sessions. Today, she’s cancer-free and credits her healing to a combination of intention, unconventional remedies, and the support of her mind-body connection.

Sessions focus on meeting clients where they are. Having a keen ear for the “parts” inside, Neva listens and follows the trail of the discordant energy. The modalities she draws on helps clients release old stories, stuck emotions, and inherited patterns, with techniques that are as practical as they are profound. Each session gently guides her clients through a window of limitations and suffering towards an ever-deepening awareness of their Light and the Truth of who they are.

Clients come away feeling lighter, “a burden” has been lifted. They come to discover, for themselves, experientially, that joy and happiness are within. It’s solid and true, as is peace. It’s not just a concept that they read in a spiritual book.

As she celebrates over 25 years in energy psychology and healing arts, Neva Rayne stands as a vibrant example of what it means to live joyously. Her journey is proof that healing is possible, no matter how tangled the path. And for those ready to take the next step, she’s just a phone call away.

About Neva Rayne and Living Joyously

Neva Rayne is an energy health practitioner in the field of energy healing and transformation. She is the founder of Living Joyously and is based in Sarasota, FL, offering both in person and Zoom sessions. Neva draws on more than 25 years of training in dozens of modalities to help clients around the world reclaim joy, health, and inner peace.

