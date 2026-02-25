Scientel Announces Gensonix AI LLM For AMD Radeon Series GPUs

Scientel - Gensonix AI DB

Gensonix AI DB efficiency combined with the power of Meta's Llama 3B model and AMD's Radeon GPU architecture makes LLMs practical on small footprint systems

We are pleased to provide a full LLM solution supporting 3 Billion parameter models even for the smaller members of the AMD Radeon series GPUs” — Norman Kutemperor, CEO

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Language Learning Models (LLMs) become more popular for both individuals and businesses, the data centers that host these systems will likely become ever more important. However, they are facing major power constraints such as additional need for air conditioning, due to increased demand. Therefore, greater attention should be given to smaller and more efficient systems that can run on local networks or in the cloud. Scientel’s LLM solutions are designed to address customer specific databases that may be queried locally rather than via public access.

Scientel’s LLM systems are designed to operate in conjunction with its own Gensonix NewSQL AI DB. These small footprint LLM systems are more efficient than most alternatives due to its support of Relational, Document, Text and Vector data storage in distinctly different data stores within a single AI DB. This storage of all data types in its own native form allows for the very high efficiency. Gensonix AI DB as a single data repository handles the various data storage tasks that are required by smart AI applications without the need to convert to other formats such as XML or JSON. This should further enhance storage efficiency.

The Llama 3.2 3B model is a high-performance large language model (LLM) that was developed by Meta Corporation. It is designed for efficient, low-latency deployment on devices such as small servers and laptops, and offers strong capabilities in tasks like summarization, retrieval, and multilingual dialogue.

AMD Radeon GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) are produced by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) for rendering images, video, and 3D graphics on desktop computers, laptops, and consoles. They compete directly with NVidia GeForce cards, and offer a wide range of models from budget-friendly options to high-end 4K gaming and professional workstation solutions. The RX6800 GPU is one of the smaller members of the AMD Radeon GPU family with 16GB of memory that can comfortably run the Gensonix AI LLM system.

About Scientel

Scientel, is a U.S.-based, Systems Technology Company. It designs/produces highly optimized high-end servers, bundled with its "GENSONIX™ AI" DB software, as a single-source supplier of complete systems for AI solutions. It also customizes hardware and software for specific applications resulting in higher performance. It’s Elastic Scaling Servers can support up to 1000’s of compute nodes in a single cluster to meet customer required speeds for virtually any data size.

Scientel's specialty is advanced NewSQL DBMS design and applications/systems integration for advanced system processes. This includes applications in AI, Big Data, and Commercial Intranets combined with IT consulting and support, for “beyond mainframe-level” Large Data Warehouse Appliances.

GENSONIX allows for very user-friendly data manipulation capabilities that are typically found in standard, SQL-based, database management systems. However, it goes beyond this, with its ultra-procedural SDBL™ development system. It is truly an "ALL-in-One SQL" -- an “All Data Management System” in the form of an ultra-flexible, NewSQL DBMS of general capabilities and application potentials. It can also function in concert with SQL systems to efficiently handle both structured and unstructured data that are stored in different data stores within a single DB as a large data warehouse repository. However, it can also handle heavy database loads by itself with the aid of the SDBL query/procedural language, involving up to trillions of rows/transactions for billions of customers. This is a huge advantage in “truly Big Data/AI” structured applications.

Business customers can take advantage of Scientel’s capabilities in advanced Business Intelligence and Data Analytics to grow their business by handling AI/Big Data more cost-effectively and with greater insights so to remain competitive when compared to their peers. Scientific, government, and similar organizations can also utilize these capabilities to efficiently process AI/Big Data.

