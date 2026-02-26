L3 Consulting Announced as Major Sponsor and Stadium Naming Rights Partner of Adelaide Olympic Football Club

L3 Football Stadium IT Support Adelaide - L3 Consulting L3 Consulting Logo

L3 Consulting named Major Sponsor and Stadium Naming Rights Partner of Adelaide Olympic Football Club, with home ground now L3 Football Stadium.

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- L3 Consulting is proud to announce its appointment as Major Sponsor and official Stadium Naming Rights Sponsor of Adelaide Olympic Football Club, marking a significant milestone for both organisations and the wider community.As part of this landmark partnership, the club’s home ground will now be known as L3 Football Stadium , reflecting a shared commitment to excellence, integrity and long term community impact.L3 Consulting, a leading provider of IT support and services company across South Australia and Victoria, delivers enterprise grade technology services tailored to small and medium sized businesses. From customised IT infrastructure and hardware supply to fully managed services, L3 Consulting partners with organisations to strengthen IT performance, security and scalability.The sponsorship reflects L3 Consulting’s strong belief in the power of sport to shape young lives, build confidence, foster teamwork and strengthen communities.“Supporting Adelaide Olympic Football Club is about more than sponsorship,” said a spokesperson for L3 Consulting. “It is about investing in the next generation, backing local talent and giving back to the community that has supported our growth. We are honoured to stand alongside a club with such proud history and strong values.”Adelaide Olympic Football Club welcomed the partnership, describing it as a powerful alignment of values and vision.“Our home now proudly becomes L3 Football Stadium, where passion runs deep and our community comes alive,” Alex Tarata said. “L3 Consulting represents leadership, commitment and doing things the right way, qualities that mirror Adelaide Olympic both on and off the pitch. This partnership strengthens our club, our community and our future.”The collaboration positions both organisations for continued growth while reinforcing their shared dedication to excellence, opportunity and community development.With this new chapter underway, L3 Consulting and Adelaide Olympic Football Club look forward to building something special together at L3 Football Stadium.For businesses seeking the highest level IT services and support, , visit www.l3consulting.com.au to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.