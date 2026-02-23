Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Announces Specialized Design and Construction Services for GASTECH 2026 in Bangkok

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. – Building Iconic Trade Show Experiences Since 2009. Your Vision, Our Exhibition Mastery. Custom 3D exhibition stand design for GASTECH 2026 by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. High-quality booth construction and fabrication at the Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. facility. A premium exhibition stand built by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. at the BITEC venue in Bangkok. End-to-end exhibition management services provided by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. for international brands.

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. provides specialized booth design and construction services for global exhibitors at GASTECH 2026 in BITEC, Bangkok.

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is proud to offer specialized booth building for GASTECH 2026. We combine local expertise with international standards to deliver high-impact exhibition stands.” — Project Director at Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. , a professional exhibition stand builder based in Thailand, has officially announced the availability of its specialized services as GASTECH 2026 booth designers and builders . As exhibitors from around the world prepare for GASTECH 2026, scheduled to take place at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from September 15–18, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is providing comprehensive design and construction solutions to support their participation.As a dedicated exhibition stand contractor in Bangkok , Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. focuses on delivering high-quality booth fabrication and venue-specific technical management. The company’s role as GASTECH 2026 booth builders includes managing the entire lifecycle of an exhibition project—from the initial creative concept to the final structural installation and dismantling at BITEC.“At Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd., we are announcing these specialized services to provide international and local brands with a reliable, local partner for their exhibition needs,” said a spokesperson for Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. “Our team’s expertise as GASTECH 2026 booth designers ensures that every stand is engineered for maximum visibility and technical compliance within the BITEC venue.”Professional Services by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.For the upcoming GASTECH 2026 event, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. provides a range of specialized services designed to streamline the exhibition process:Custom Booth Design & 3D Modeling: Innovative architectural plans developed by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. to meet specific brand requirements.On-Site Booth Construction: High-standard fabrication and assembly services provided by the Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. technical team.Project Coordination & Logistics: Management of technical orders, electrical installations, and BITEC venue approvals by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.Audio-Visual & Lighting Solutions: Integration of modern technology to enhance the visitor experience.Full-Service Dismantling: Post-event removal and logistics management for a hassle-free conclusion.With extensive experience as an exhibition contractor in Thailand, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is positioned to help exhibitors from various industries navigate the logistics of the Bangkok market while providing world-class design standards.For further information regarding the services of Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. or to request a consultation for GASTECH 2026, please visit https://pixelmateexpo.com About Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a leading exhibition stand builder and designer headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. The company provides a full range of exhibition services, including custom stand construction, interior design, and event management. Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. serves a diverse global clientele, delivering professional exhibition solutions at Thailand’s major venues, including BITEC and IMPACT.Media Contact:Website: https://www.pixelmateexpo.com

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. – GASTECH 2026 Booth Designers and Builders in Bangkok, Thailand

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.