Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Announces Specialized Design and Construction Services for GASTECH 2026 in Bangkok
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. – Building Iconic Trade Show Experiences Since 2009. Your Vision, Our Exhibition Mastery.
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. provides specialized booth design and construction services for global exhibitors at GASTECH 2026 in BITEC, Bangkok.
As a dedicated exhibition stand contractor in Bangkok, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. focuses on delivering high-quality booth fabrication and venue-specific technical management. The company’s role as GASTECH 2026 booth builders includes managing the entire lifecycle of an exhibition project—from the initial creative concept to the final structural installation and dismantling at BITEC.
“At Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd., we are announcing these specialized services to provide international and local brands with a reliable, local partner for their exhibition needs,” said a spokesperson for Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. “Our team’s expertise as GASTECH 2026 booth designers ensures that every stand is engineered for maximum visibility and technical compliance within the BITEC venue.”
Professional Services by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
For the upcoming GASTECH 2026 event, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. provides a range of specialized services designed to streamline the exhibition process:
Custom Booth Design & 3D Modeling: Innovative architectural plans developed by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. to meet specific brand requirements.
On-Site Booth Construction: High-standard fabrication and assembly services provided by the Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. technical team.
Project Coordination & Logistics: Management of technical orders, electrical installations, and BITEC venue approvals by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
Audio-Visual & Lighting Solutions: Integration of modern technology to enhance the visitor experience.
Full-Service Dismantling: Post-event removal and logistics management for a hassle-free conclusion.
With extensive experience as an exhibition contractor in Thailand, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is positioned to help exhibitors from various industries navigate the logistics of the Bangkok market while providing world-class design standards.
For further information regarding the services of Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. or to request a consultation for GASTECH 2026, please visit https://pixelmateexpo.com.
About Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a leading exhibition stand builder and designer headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. The company provides a full range of exhibition services, including custom stand construction, interior design, and event management. Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. serves a diverse global clientele, delivering professional exhibition solutions at Thailand’s major venues, including BITEC and IMPACT.
Media Contact:
Website: https://www.pixelmateexpo.com
NICK RAN
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
+66 63 163 7732
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. – GASTECH 2026 Booth Designers and Builders in Bangkok, Thailand
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.