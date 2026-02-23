Data Center Campus in North Texas positioned for 3 GW AI data center capacity along a 345 kV transmission corridor in ERCOT, represented by Roxanne Marquis and 8888CRE.com. High-voltage 345 kV transmission towers in North Texas supporting transmission-scale AI data center development opportunity Roxanne Marquis 8888cre.com 4. Battery energy storage system concept aligned with 3 GW AI data center load and ERCOT transmission infrastructure capacitors btm bridge to grid Roxanne Marquis 8888cre.com in Dallas Fort Worth Texas AI Compute Data Center in Dallas Fort Worth with 3 Gigawatt utility power and 3000 MW battery Bess Transmission-scale power strategy behind the Data Center Campus for sale - Roxanne Marquis of 8888CRE.com. Aerial view of 3,500-acre North Texas AI data center campus positioned for 3 GW utility power, 3 GW battery storage, and 1 GW bridge-to-grid generation near 345 kV transmission lines in ERCOT, marketed by Roxanne Marquis and 8888CRE.com.

3,000 MW grid-connected campus with 3,000 MW battery concept and 1 GW bridge-to-grid strategy positioned in North Texas

The next wave of AI campuses will be won or lost on power delivery. This 3 GW opportunity was built around transmission scale and disciplined phasing.” — Roxanne Marquis, AI Data Center Specialist

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roxanne Marquis of 8888CRE has introduced a 3 gigawatt North Texas data center site positioned along one of Oncor’s highest-voltage 345 kV transmission corridors. The 3,500 acre campus is being structured for up to 3,000 megawatts of grid-connected data center capacity as AI-driven power demand accelerates across Texas and utilities confront record large-load interconnection requests.

As AI-driven power demand accelerates across Texas and grid planners confront record load growth, a 3,500 acre North Texas site is being positioned for up to 3 GW of grid interconneted data center capacity along one of Oncor’s highest-voltage transmission corridors. The project is being introduced by 8888CRE and Roxanne Marquis, a Texas-based commercial real estate platform known for assembling and structuring transmission-scale land opportunities aligned with data center development interconnection strategies in ERCOT and SPP territories, phased power sequencing, and hyperscale infrastructure deployment.

Why the 3 GW Matters

Texas has rapidly become central to the national AI infrastructure expansion as hyperscale operators and compute platforms seek large, transmission-adjacent sites capable of supporting multi-gigawatt deployment. Industry reporting has highlighted how rising AI workloads are reshaping grid planning, interconnection timelines, and the use of behind-the-meter generation to accelerate early delivery.

North Texas Data Center Campus is structured around that reality.

“This listing reflects how site selection has evolved,” said Roxanne Marquis of 8888CRE. “Developers are not just evaluating acreage. They are evaluating whether a site’s power pathway can scale on the grid in phases without forcing redesign or delay.”

Transmission-Scale Power Strategy

Project materials outline a staged approach intended to have a short bridge early to meet demand while utility interconnections are sequenced.

Planned elements include:

• 3,000 MW of utility grid connected data center load

• Separate 3,000 megawatt battery storage interconnection concept

• 240,000 MMBtu per day of natural gas availability beginning Q1 2027

• Approximately 1 gigawatt of dispatchable on-site generation capacity

• Targeted utility delivery beginning in 2028 through a multi-point 345 kV interconnection approach

Final development timing will depend on interconnection approvals, engineering studies, regulatory processes, transmission upgrades, and tenant commitments.

Infrastructure and Regional Context

According to project materials, the site includes a 21 million gallon per day municipal water commitment, 12-inch water and sewer infrastructure in proximity, a nearby fresh water 108" transmission pipeline, and redundant long-haul and metro fiber connectivity.

The property is currently partially zoned data centers and partially zoned agricutural and in an unincorporated area. Local economic development officials are described as actively supporting technology-oriented development, with incentives under discussion that include tax abatements, infrastructure participation, and district structuring.

Within a 30-minute drive time, project materials cite approximately 1.3 million residents and more than 565,000 workers, positioning the campus within reach of the broader Dallas–Fort Worth labor market and major transportation corridors. Forty five minutes to DFW airport.

A Shift from Land to Infrastructure Strategy

The launch of 3 GW Data Center Campus comes as Texas increasingly becomes a focal point in discussions about AI growth, grid capacity, and large-load interconnection.

“What we are seeing is a shift from traditional real estate transactions to infrastructure-led development strategy,” Marquis said. “Multi-gigawatt campuses require phased sequencing, transmission adjacency, and disciplined execution. That is the framework behind this multiphased 3 GW of grid power with 3,000 MW of battery and 1 gigawatt of bridge to grid using natural gas..”

This multi-gigawatt Data Center Campus is being presented to qualified hyperscale operators, AI infrastructure developers, battery storage platforms, and energy-backed data center investors seeking large-scale deployment opportunities within Texas that is grid connected.

Texas is quickly becoming the hottest state for data center development

Top 10 Countries with Companies Building Data Centers in the USA

Rank Country Example Companies/Activities

1 United States Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, Meta

2 Japan NTT Communications, SoftBank

3 United Arab Emirates DAMAC Properties ($20B investment in U.S. data centers)

4 United Kingdom Mace, Turner & Townsend (construction and project management)

5 Germany Siemens (infrastructure solutions)

6 France Schneider Electric (power and cooling solutions)

7 Canada Brookfield Infrastructure (investments in data centers)

8 Sweden Ericsson (networking solutions and facilities)

9 Finland Nokia (networking and infrastructure)

10 South Korea Samsung (technology and semiconductor facilities)



For additional information:

Roxanne Marquis

rose@8888cre.com

+1 972 805 7587

8888CRE.com

About 8888CRE

8888CRE advises global cloud, AI, and battery-storage developers on site acquisition, power procurement, and exit strategy across the ERCOT, Oncor , SPP, LCRA, Xcel, and AEP regions.

Roxanne Marquis is a Texas-based transmission-scale data center land strategist, broker, and founder of 8888CRE, recognized for originating and structuring multi-gigawatt infrastructure campuses aligned with utility-grade power delivery across ERCOT and Southwest Power Pool territories. Her work centers on assembling 1 GW to 3 GW data center sites along 345 kV and 138 kV transmission corridors, integrating large-load interconnection strategy, phased grid sequencing, battery storage coordination, natural gas bridge generation, municipal water commitments, and zoning execution into a unified power-first development framework. Rather than marketing raw land, Marquis structures infrastructure-ready campuses designed to withstand utility studies, regulatory scrutiny, and hyperscale deployment requirements. Through 8888CRE, she advises AI infrastructure developers, cloud operators, private equity, and energy-backed platforms on transmission adjacency, interconnection risk mitigation, and scalable grid-connected deployment, positioning her as a leading authority in multi-gigawatt data center site origination in Texas.

North Texas 3 GW AI Data Center Campus | Transmission-Scale Power Platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.