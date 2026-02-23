Quantum Australia Welcomes NVIDIA as an Industry Support Partner

AUSTRALIA, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Australia is pleased to welcome NVIDIA as a new participant in the Industry Support Partner Program, an initiative designed to strengthen connections between industry, researchers, and technology providers across Australia’s rapidly developing quantum ecosystem.

The program provides organisations with structured opportunities to stay informed about quantum technology developments, engage with Australia’s research community, and connect with innovators across a range of priority sectors. It brings together a broad cross-section of industries as interest in quantum technologies continues to expand across the country.

Connectivity to Australia’s Quantum Innovators

A number of Australian quantum companies are already using NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms as part of their research, simulation, or hybrid quantum–classical development workflows. Recent examples include:

Silicon Quantum Computing (SQC) is collaborating with NVIDIA on the newly launched NVIDIA NVQLink interconnect. The low-latency GPU–QPU architecture is enabling SQC to advance real-time quantum–classical orchestration and support the development of commercial-grade logical qubits.

Diraq, which has demonstrated tight integration between GPUs and silicon quantum processors using the NVIDIA NVQLink architecture and NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform, to accelerate real-time quantum control, calibration, and state initialisation.

Q-Ctrl, who has integrated CUDA-X to accelerate quantum circuit optimisation and compilation. .

PsiQuantum, who is collaborating with NVIDIA on applications, algorithms, and hardware-integration research as the company advances its photonic quantum computing program in Australia.

Quantum Brilliance, which has collaborated with NVIDIA on using the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform to develop hybrid and quantum-accelerated applications for its diamond-based quantum platforms.

These examples reflect the importance of NVIDIA’s platform across different quantum modalities, including silicon, photonics, and diamond-based systems, within existing engineering, simulation, and algorithm-development pipelines.

“We are delighted to welcome NVIDIA to the Industry Partner Program. Their experience in accelerated computing and developer platforms adds valuable perspective to the diverse organisations engaging with Australia’s quantum community. We look forward to their contribution to ecosystem discussions, the local industry partnerships and their interest in emerging innovation through programs such as New Ventures”. Petra Andrén, CEO, Quantum Australia

“NVIDIA has long been working with the diverse Australian quantum ecosystem to accelerate breakthroughs and realize the potential of quantum computing. Quantum Australia’s Industry Support Partner Program is key to maintaining the strong connections between research, innovation, and technology communities needed to develop Accelerated Quantum Supercomputers. Working with Quantum Australia will allow NVIDIA to further advance Australia’s quantum computing ecosystem with the power of AI and accelerated computing." Sam Stanwyck, Quantum Product Lead at NVIDIA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.