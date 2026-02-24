Submit Release
AstroDoc Introduces ASTRID, a Free AI-Powered Healthcare Companion Now Available Globally

Physician-Founded Company Launches World's First Global Healthcare AI Super Agent, Offering Free 24/7 Health Guidance by Voice or Text to Users Worldwide

The power of a million clinicians, now at everyone's fingertips — that is what ASTRID represents”
— Dr. Samir Qamar
NV, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician-founded AstroDoc, Inc., a U.S.-based health technology company, today announced the global launch of ASTRID (AI System for Trusted healthcare Resources and Informed Decisions), a free artificial intelligence platform designed to provide clinically-informed health guidance to anyone with an internet connection, anywhere in the world.

ASTRID is available immediately at no cost to English-speaking users worldwide via smartphone or computer at myastrid.ai, with support for dozens of additional languages planned for future release. The platform supports both voice and text interaction, enabling users to ask health-related questions and receive responses at any hour without an appointment or subscription.

About ASTRID

ASTRID operates on a proprietary multi-LLM (large language model) architecture developed by AstroDoc's team of physicians and technologists. The platform is designed to replicate structured, evidence-based clinical reasoning — cross-referencing multiple healthcare sources for accuracy and citing them in its responses.

The current release is intended for health information and knowledge purposes. Future versions will introduce personal health data features and tools to connect users with clinical care providers, addressing what AstroDoc describes as the "biggest gap" in healthcare AI — guiding users from information to action.

ASTRID is built on a privacy-first architecture designed to meet the requirements of HIPAA, GDPR, and other global regulatory frameworks. The platform's current version stores no user data, requires no account creation, and retains no conversation history after a session ends. Future versions will offer optional account features with a continued commitment to privacy and regulatory compliance.

Founder Background

AstroDoc was founded by Dr. Samir Qamar, an American family physician with 25 years of clinical experience across three continents, and co-founder Samantha Rivera, a healthcare executive with 20 years of industry experience. Both previously co-founded MedLion, one of the first Direct Primary Care companies in the United States. Dr. Qamar also invented MedWand, an FDA-cleared telemedicine examination device now deployed across healthcare systems worldwide.

Prior to developing ASTRID, AstroDoc established a text-and-video telemedicine practice licensed across the United States to better understand patient needs and inform the platform's clinical design. ASTRID was subsequently developed entirely in-house over twelve months without institutional funding.

"The fundamental challenge in global healthcare is the asymmetry of accessible knowledge," said U.S.-based Dr. Samir Qamar, AstroDoc Founder and CEO. "Billions of people have no access to timely, accurate health guidance. ASTRID was built to address that gap — providing the entire universe of healthcare knowledge, in the palm of your hand, for free."

Market Context

More than 40 million AI-assisted health queries are conducted globally every day, the majority handled by general-purpose AI platforms not purpose-built for clinical reasoning. ASTRID represents the first healthcare-focused AI super agent designed and deployed specifically for global consumer use.

With 5.4 billion smartphone users and over 5 billion internet users worldwide, AstroDoc identified an opportunity to address healthcare knowledge inequality at scale. The company's multi-language roadmap reflects its intention to serve non-English-speaking populations across multiple continents.

"Healthcare has four major stakeholders: payers, providers, pharma, and patients," Dr. Qamar said. "Most healthcare AI has been built for the first three. ASTRID was built for the fourth — the most important person in healthcare."

Availability

ASTRID is available now, free of charge, at myastrid.ai. The platform requires no registration, subscription, or download.

About AstroDoc

AstroDoc, Inc. is a U.S.-based, physician-founded health technology company dedicated to democratizing access to healthcare knowledge globally. AstroDoc develops AI-powered tools designed to bridge the gap between healthcare information and healthcare action. ASTRID is its flagship product.
Learn more at astrodoc.com.

Media inquiries: info@astrodoc.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


