Author Robert Wolfe Releases Novel 'Salvation Moon: Rise of the Black Wolf' Blending Slavery with Supernatural Elements

OAK LAWN, IL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Robert Wolfe has released Salvation Moon: Rise of the Black Wolf , a historical fiction novel set in North Carolina at the onset of the Civil War. The book combines the documented hardships of slavery with subtle supernatural elements to examine themes of freedom, vengeance, redemption, and the personal costs of resistance.The narrative follows Lazarus, born into enslavement on the Jenkins plantation in a system defined by routine cruelty. Following an act of extreme brutality that shatters his world, Lazarus encounters the mysterious Grey Wolf—a being that exists between human and animal forms. This encounter sparks a profound change within him, igniting a drive for justice and retribution. Returning to the plantation, Lazarus works to free as many enslaved people as he can, extending his efforts to surrounding properties and eventually helping establish a new community for those he liberates. In doing so, he becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed while inspiring tales of disruption and fear among former enslavers.Salvation Moon: Rise of the Black Wolf presents a grounded portrayal of the pre-Civil War South, using historical context to frame its central questions: How far must one go to achieve freedom? What lines are crossed in the pursuit of justice? The inclusion of supernatural aspects adds depth to Lazarus's journey without overshadowing the human struggles, emotional conflicts, and moral ambiguities at the story's core. Readers encounter tension, heartbreak, moments of triumph, and unexpected developments throughout the narrative.The novel differentiates itself by rooting its supernatural thread firmly in the historical realities of slavery and the approaching war, creating a blend that appeals to readers of historical fiction who appreciate measured fantasy elements. It offers a thoughtful exploration of liberation and the transformation required to challenge entrenched oppression.Salvation Moon: Rise of the Black Wolf is available in paperback and kindle formats through Amazon and select online retailers (ISBN-13: 979-8313669519, independently published, released March 10, 2025).About Robert WolfeRobert Wolfe is an author and homesteader whose writing draws inspiration from the natural landscapes around him. After more than twenty years working in sales, he chose a life closer to nature, where the environment fuels his creative process. A lifelong reader who found early encouragement through young author contests and family support, Wolfe emphasizes the importance of hard work, persistence, and commitment in all pursuits. Salvation Moon: Rise of the Black Wolf is a key work in his writing career.Readers interested in themes of resilience, justice, and personal transformation are encouraged to explore the novel. The book is available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/SALVATION-MOON-Rise-Black-Wolf/dp/B0F1BSNDLB Here is one of the recent book reviews published about the book.For additional information or interview requests, please reach out.

