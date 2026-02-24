Rehab Lab Chiropractic Clinic Opens New Location in Wauwatosa to Help Residents Overcome Back Pain

Rehab Lab Chiropractors Dr. Nick Agen & Dr. Sam Wagner (Owner)

Rehab Lab announces its Wauwatosa chiropractor clinic, helping residents find lasting relief from back pain and move better every day.

WAUWATOSA, WI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rehab Lab Chiropractic Clinic has announced the opening of a new location in Wauwatosa, expanding access to chiropractic care in Milwaukee County. The new clinic provides services focused on back pain , neck tension, sciatica, and movement-related conditions.The Wauwatosa location offers comprehensive consultations and movement assessments intended to evaluate joint function, posture, and mobility patterns. According to the clinic, the evaluation process is designed to help identify contributing factors to discomfort rather than focusing solely on symptoms.The clinic provides care for a range of conditions, including:Chronic and acute back painNeck pain and muscle tensionSciatica and nerve-related discomfortSports and activity-related injuriesPostural strain associated with desk workGeneral mobility restrictionsBack pain remains one of the most commonly reported musculoskeletal concerns among adults. Increased sedentary behavior, extended screen time, and physically demanding occupations are frequently associated with spinal and joint discomfort. The new Chiropractor Wauwatosa location aims to provide structured assessments and individualized care plans to address these concerns.Dr. Sam Wagner, owner of Rehab Lab Chiropractic Clinic, commented on the expansion. “The Wauwatosa location allows us to get involved in a new community and reach more people with our services and programs,” Wagner said. “The goal is to provide our speciality chiropractic care with soft tissue work, mobility work and sports rehab programs to our growing city where people are becoming more and more active.”The clinic’s approach includes spinal adjustments, movement-based recommendations, and posture-focused strategies intended to support joint function and reduce strain. Each new patient begins with a consultation to review health history and current symptoms before proceeding with care recommendations.The Wauwatosa clinic is located to serve residents of East Tosa, Tosa Village, Milwaukee West, and surrounding neighborhoods. The opening reflects continued growth for Rehab Lab Chiropractic Clinic, which also operates a location in Appleton, Wisconsin.Appointments for the Wauwatosa chiropractor location are currently available.Additional information about services, consultations, and scheduling can be found at www.rehablabwi.com



