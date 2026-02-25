Dr. Margaret Taylor of Taylor Functional and Integrative Medicine Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we visit a traditional Western medicine doctor, many of us often feel rushed—almost like a number. We describe our aches and pains, and too often leave with a prescription that may temporarily mask symptoms but doesn’t always address the root cause of the problem. That said, Western medicine is absolutely essential. If we break an arm or need surgery, there is no question—we rely on it. Functional medicine, on the other hand, looks at the body as a whole. It asks why symptoms are happening and works to uncover the underlying causes rather than simply treating the surface-level issues. Now imagine combining the best of both worlds. That is where Dr. Margaret Taylor, owner of Taylor Functional and Integrative Medicine, comes in.

Integrative medicine bridges Western and functional approaches, offering patients comprehensive care that treats symptoms when necessary while also addressing long-term health and healing at the root level.

With her extensive training and balanced approach, Dr. Margaret Taylor is dedicated to meeting the full spectrum of her patients’ medical needs—combining science, strategy, and whole-person care to help people truly feel their best.

Dr. Margaret Taylor is a fellowship-trained physician in Integrative and Functional Medicine, holding Board Certification from the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is also Fellowship-trained and Board Certified in Family Medicine and Geriatrics, giving her a comprehensive understanding of patient care across all stages of life.

As a Functional Medicine practitioner, Dr. Taylor takes a deeply personalized approach to healthcare. She typically spends significantly more time with her patients, working collaboratively to identify and address the root causes of illness rather than simply treating symptoms. This approach stands in contrast to conventional care, where visits are often brief and focused primarily on prescribing medications.

As an Integrative Medicine physician, Dr. Taylor bridges the gap between conventional and functional medicine—combining evidence-based medical practices with a whole-person, root-cause approach to healing. This allows her to offer her patients the best of both worlds: modern medical expertise paired with thoughtful, individualized care.

Dr. Taylor is deeply committed to empowering her patients with knowledge, personalized strategies, and compassionate care that supports long-term health and vitality.

But don’t expect Dr. Taylor to simply tell you what to do.

Instead, she meets patients exactly where they are. By spending unhurried, in-depth time—often an hour or more—reviewing lifestyle, habits, stress, sleep, nutrition, and environment, she works collaboratively with each patient to uncover what’s truly driving their health concerns.

Dr. Taylor believes in guidance, not control. If a patient smokes, overeats, or struggles with unhealthy habits, she will be honest and explain the risks—but the choice to change always belongs to the patient. As she often says, she’s your cheerleader, but the power lies with you.

This is the foundation of personalized medicine.

Conventional medicine often treats conditions such high blood pressure with a prescription. Functional medicine asks a different question: Why do you have high blood pressure in the first place? Integrative medicine brings these approaches together—so patients receive the benefits of both.

Dr. Taylor’s journey into this work began while caring for seniors. She loved her patients but felt something was missing. That curiosity led her to discover bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, particularly for women—an area she had little exposure to during medical school, where hormone therapy was often discouraged.

What she saw changed everything.

The effectiveness of hormone optimization was eye-opening. It gave her a completely new perspective and ultimately became a major reason she transitioned into functional medicine. Today, hormone health plays a significant role in her practice for both women and men—helping patients feel better, look better, and reclaim vitality.

Dr. Taylor has now been in private practice for eight years, and she truly loves what she does.

During an initial 90-minute visit, patients are encouraged to tell their full story. Dr. Taylor may order comprehensive testing—blood work, saliva, urine or stool testing, and other diagnostics—to gain a deeper understanding of the body.

Dr. Taylor educates patients on reducing toxic exposure: clean air, clean water, clean food. Simple actions such as removing shoes indoors and being mindful of environmental stressors can make a big difference. These small but intentional changes can significantly lower the body’s toxic burden.

Above all, she emphasizes one powerful truth:

People have far more control over their health than they realize. Outcomes are shaped by choices—and when patients commit to change, the results can be life-altering.

For Dr. Taylor, the most fulfilling moments come when patients say, “I feel so much better than I did a year ago.” Many are referred by friends, family, or even other physicians—an honor she never takes lightly. This is not rushed medicine. This is not one-size-fits-all care. This is integrative, personalized medicine—and Dr. Margaret Taylor is deeply committed to walking alongside her patients every step of the way.

