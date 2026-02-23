BANKIE BANX’S LEGENDARY MOONSPLASH 36 TO LIGHT UP ANGUILLA

Festival Celebrates Caribbean Heritage, Music, And Culture

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean’s most iconic independent music festival returns for its 36th edition, as Moonsplash once again transforms the legendary Dune Preserve into a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and community from March 5–8, 2026. Founded and hosted by acclaimed Anguillian musician Bankie Banx, the festival remains beloved for its intimate beachfront atmosphere, rich artistic heritage, and unmatched island energy.This year’s festival carries special significance as Moonsplash 36 honors the memory and legacy of reggae ambassador, Stephen “Cat” Core, co-founder of Third World, whose influence, artistry, and spirit left an enduring imprint on Caribbean culture. The tribute underscores the festival’s long-standing commitment to recognizing regional icons while celebrating the powerful creative connections that unite Caribbean artists, storytellers, and audiences across generations.The festivities begin with the highly anticipated Opening Party at Savi Beach Club on March 5, offering an electrifying evening of music, atmosphere, and oceanfront celebration. The 2026 lineup features an exceptional mix of regional and international talent, including reggae legends Third World, alongside acclaimed performers Mortimer, David Hinds, Kumar Fyah, Mighty Mystic, and Mishka, complemented by dynamic performances from emerging and established regional artists.“Moonsplash has always been about positive vibrations, unity, and celebrating Caribbean culture in its purest form,” said Bankie Banx. “This year is especially meaningful as we honor Reggae Ambassador StephenCat Core, whose spirit, creativity, and energy continue to inspire artists and audiences throughout the region. Moonsplash is more than a festival, it’s a gathering of hearts, music, and community.”More than a music festival, Moonsplash offers an immersive cultural experience defined by authenticity, connection, and island soul. Set against Anguilla’s pristine beaches, celebrated culinary scene, and relaxed island charm, Moonsplash 36 promises an unforgettable escape for music lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and travelers alike.Tickets and festival information are available at www.moonsplashfestival.ai Link to acess photos of the destination can be found here For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.####About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from six major gateways: Boston, MA (BOS), Newark, NJ (EWR), Baltimore, MD (BWI), Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), Antigua (ANU) and St. Maarten (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd, Find Yourself.

