Housing Authority of Pompano Beach Spreads Holiday Cheer with 2025 Christmas Toy Giveaway

The Housing Authority of Pompano Beach (HAPB) brought holiday joy to local families through its annual 2025 Christmas Toy Giveaway.

We’re proud to support our families during the holidays and create moments that bring the community together.” — Mr. Robinson, HAPB Director

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Housing Authority of Pompano Beach (HAPB) brought holiday joy to local families through its annual 2025 Christmas Toy Giveaway, providing toys and gifts to children and over 100 households across the community.The event welcomed residents for an afternoon of festive activities, smiles, and meaningful connection ensuring children had something special to open on Christmas morning.“We’re proud to support our families during the holidays and create moments that bring the community together,” said Mr. Robinson, HAPB Director. “This giveaway was made possible through the generosity of our community partners and the participation of our residents.”The Housing Authority of Pompano Beach extends heartfelt thanks to the community partners and sponsors, along with volunteers who donated time, toys, and resources to make the event a success. The agency also thanks residents for their enthusiastic participation and for helping create the warm, family-centered spirit that defines the season.The toy giveaway reflects HAPB’s ongoing commitment to strengthening neighborhoods and supporting resident well-being through community programs and partnerships.For more information about resident services and upcoming events, visit hapb.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.