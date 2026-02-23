Municipalities Worldwide Eye New Tech That Removes, And Destroys Invisible Threat ‘Forever Chemicals’ From Water Supply

BioLargo CEO Dennis Calvert

LAKE STOCKHOLM, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Municipalities around the globe are looking for a better solution to remove highly toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” from local drinking water supplies. Now they can study a new patented PFAS treatment technology at the Lake Stockholm municipal water facility in New Jersey, developed by cleantech innovation company BioLargo "The Lake Stockholm installation marks an important milestone for BioLargo as our first alternative filtration technology is put into real-life municipal use,” said BioLargo CEO Dennis Calvert. “New Jersey’s efforts are indicative of what many states and countries may soon implement as governments address the growing public and medical concern over PFAS.”The state of New Jersey is a leader in PFAS clean-up efforts, thanks to the 2025 landmark settlements of over $2 billion between the state of New Jersey and major polluters, the largest ever environmental settlement of any single American state. The funds provided have enabled solutions like BioLargo’s electrostatic technology to go to work in the field.Talking to the New Jersey Monitor in August of 2025, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said that the funds “will ensure that these synthetic chemicals, which have no place in our environment, are rooted out.”Because of the dangers, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced in February 2026 that in the previous year it released $945 million to reduce exposure to PFAS in drinking water.The BioLargo system in Lake Stockholm is installed and in operation. The formal commissioning process with state and federal regulators has begun."Current PFAS removal technologies like activated carbon and ion exchange are falling short because they mostly separate rather than destroy the 'forever chemicals,' creating toxic waste streams that require further disposal," said Calvert.According to the National Institutes of Health, the current "widely adopted separation technologies can remove PFASs from being in contact with humans; however, they remain in the environment and continue to pose health risks."In December of 2025, the BioLargo electrostatic PFAS capture technology was highlighted in Chemical Engineering magazine for its ability to produce nearly zero waste.The toxic chemicals perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, called PFAS, are substances that take hundreds of years to decompose, hence the colloquial term “forever chemicals.” The NIH says these are “highly toxic emerging contaminants that have caught the attention of both the public and private sectors due to their adverse health impacts on society. “BioLargo’s patented Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) technology is well-suited for Lake Stockholm because it can effectively treat both long- and short-chain PFAS present in the source water, which are difficult to remove with conventional technologies.Ongoing testing activities will be conducted in coordination with regulatory oversight from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) and the EPA.BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a publicly traded cleantech engineering services provider. BioLargo’s core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious diseases.Safe Harbor ActThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

