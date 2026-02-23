Nite Creamery Signs 5-Location Territory Deal in Arizona, Expanding Premium Ice Cream Concept

A Nite Creamery team member prepares freshly made ice cream to order in front of guests at the Tempe flagship location.

Arizona's #1 rated ice cream shop launches first multi-unit franchise expansion, bringing 5 new locations to the greater Phoenix area.

We didn't just create a new way to make ice cream — we created a reason to come back. We are thrilled to partner with a group that shares our passion for quality and community.” — Nino Eng, Founder & CEO, Nite Creamery

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nite Creamery, the premium ice cream brand known for its freshly made ice cream and "Earth's Creamiest Ice Cream," today announced it has signed a 5-location territory deal in Arizona. The agreement marks the brand's first multi-unit franchise expansion and a significant milestone in its mission to redefine the American ice cream experience.The deal was signed with a local entrepreneurial group and will bring five new Nite Creamery locations to the greater Phoenix area over the next three years, covering the communities of Surprise, Chandler, Buckeye, Peoria, and Goodyear.Nite Creamery's flagship location in Tempe, which opened in 2025, has become a regional destination, earning over 1,200 five-star reviews on Google in less than 10 months and becoming the #1 rated ice cream shop in the city. The brand's success is built on its unique production method: every scoop of freshly made ice cream is prepared to order in front of the customer, creating a denser, smoother, and fresher product than traditional batch-frozen ice cream."This 5-location deal is a testament to the strength of our product and the scalability of our business model," said the founder of Nite Creamery. "We didn't just create a new way to make ice cream; we created a memorable guest experience that drives organic word-of-mouth and five-star reviews. We are thrilled to partner with a group that shares our commitment to quality and community, and we look forward to bringing Nite Creamery to Surprise, Chandler, Buckeye, Peoria, and Goodyear."The Nite Creamery franchise model is designed for consistency and simplicity, with a curated menu of signature and seasonal flavors, a modern and confident brand identity, and a repeatable operational system. The brand's franchise partners receive comprehensive training, ongoing support, and access to the same marketing and operational systems that fueled the Tempe location's rapid growth.According to the International Franchise Association, the food and beverage franchise sector continues to see strong growth, with customer demand for premium, experiential concepts at an all-time high. Nite Creamery is positioned at the intersection of premium dessert, experiential retail, and community-driven hospitality.About Nite CreameryNite Creamery is a premium ice cream brand founded on the belief that ice cream should be an experience. By preparing every scoop of freshly made ice cream to order, Nite Creamery delivers what it calls "Earth's Creamiest Ice Cream" — a product that is scientifically smoother and fresher than traditional ice cream. With locations in Arizona and California, Nite Creamery is actively expanding its franchise program with partners who share a passion for quality, innovation, and the guest experience. For more information, visit nitecreamery.com

