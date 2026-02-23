SB Digital Solutions' SpecBuilder AI Named Top Story in PR.com AI News Category

SpecBuilder AI generates complete 4-part website specifications in under 3 minutes — named Featured Top Story in PR.com's AI News category.

AI-powered website specification platform earns unsolicited editorial feature placement in one of technology's most competitive news categories

Agencies spend thousands in labor on proposals they may never win. SpecBuilder AI handles the repeatable 80 percent so professionals can focus on the 20 percent requiring human creativity.” — Shawn Burrell, Founder & CEO, SB Digital Solutions

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SB Digital Solutions announced today that SpecBuilder AI , its artificial intelligence platform for automating website development specifications, has been selected as the featured top story in PR.com's AI News category. The placement was editorially assigned — neither purchased nor requested — positioning SpecBuilder AI alongside established players in one of technology's most active editorial categories.The recognition follows the platform's public launch and marks the first significant third-party editorial validation for a product built by a single founder without a traditional computer science background or venture capital funding.SpecBuilder AI addresses a persistent inefficiency in the web development industry: the discovery and proposal process. Industry estimates place average unbilled time spent on client discovery and proposal writing at 10 to 15 hours per project. For agencies managing multiple concurrent clients, that cost compounds into thousands of dollars in unrecovered labor monthly.The platform compresses that process into a five-question intake form. Upon submission, SpecBuilder AI generates a complete four-part website specification automatically.Business Intelligence Report — competitive landscape analysis, market positioning, and target audience profiling.Creative Brief — brand direction, visual strategy, messaging hierarchy, and brand voice guidelines.Product Requirements Document — feature requirements, user stories, and technical architecture recommendations.Build Prompt — a development-ready prompt formatted for any modern AI-assisted development platform or traditional development team.The complete specification is delivered in under three minutes."Agencies spend thousands of dollars in labor on proposals they may never win," said Shawn Burrell, Founder and CEO of SB Digital Solutions. "The research, competitive analysis, and specification writing that goes into every proposal follows predictable patterns. SpecBuilder AI handles that repeatable 80 percent, so professionals can focus on the 20 percent that requires human creativity and strategic thinking."Burrell brings 25 years of sales and marketing leadership to the product, having previously held VP-level positions at media companies in the Austin metropolitan area. The platform was developed using modern AI-assisted development tools and cloud infrastructure — reflecting the same democratization of software development that SpecBuilder AI itself embodies.The PR.com editorial feature was achieved without a paid placement or distribution campaign. SpecBuilder AI has also been published on IssueWire and PRLog, expanding its press coverage across multiple wire distribution channels.SpecBuilder AI is available immediately at specbuilder.sb-digital-solutions.com. Pricing begins at $49 for a single specification, with subscription plans ranging from $99 to $499 per month for agencies and development teams. New users may generate their first complete website specification at no cost.

SpecBuilder AI — Live Product Demo

