Car Rally Task Force Disrupts Car Rallies Across the NCR; Arrests Made

February 22, 2026

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Multiple large-scale illegal car rallies were prevented or dismantled by the Maryland Car Rally Task Force and partner law enforcement agencies last night in the U.S. National Capital Region (NCR).

Multiple illegal gatherings were disrupted, displaced, or failed to establish due to a coordinated law enforcement presence and early intervention in Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Montgomery, and Howard counties. The joint operation started at 10 p.m. last night and continued through 4:00 am this morning. High visibility enforcement and patrols were conducted throughout the region preventing crowds of up to 300 participants engaging in exhibition driving, disorderly behavior, and roadway shutdowns.

The Task Force coordinated monitoring and enforcement operations in the following locations:

15606 Emerald Way in Bowie

6210 Allentown Road in Camp Springs

8582 Fenton Street in Silver Spring

9500 Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro

6050 Fallard Drive in Upper Marlboro

7705 Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase

2600 Marble Court in Forestville

1415 Magellan Road in Hanover

In Camp Springs, Maryland State Troopers arrested the driver and passenger of a black Dodge Charger. The driver was identified as Jossel Joan Maldonado Sanabria, 19, of Fayetteville North Carolina and his passenger was identified as a 17-year-old from Falls Church, Virginia. Both were charged for possession of a loaded firearm and taken to the Prince George’s County Detention Center for processing.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland State Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore counties, Baltimore City and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions.

