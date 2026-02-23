HerAnova™ Commercializes HerResolve™ across a Growing Network of IVF Centers in the U.S.

HerResolve™ Is the First and Only Commercially Available Non-Invasive Blood Test for Endometriosis

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HerAnova™ Lifesciences, a leader in non-invasive diagnostic innovation for endometriosis and infertility in women’s health, today announced the commercialization of HerResolve™, its blood-based test to detect endometriosis, across a growing network of IVF and reproductive medicine centers in the United States. The announcement reflects the next phase in HerResolve’s progression.Following completion of Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) validation, HerResolve has been incorporated into fertility and reproductive medicine settings where endometriosis is frequently suspected but difficult to confirm.HerResolve™: The First and Only Commercially Available Non-Invasive Blood Test for EndometriosisHerResolve is currently being utilized by reproductive endocrinologists and OB-GYNs at leading IVF centers, including Reproductive Partners Medical Group (RPMG) across Southern California and CNY Fertility locations nationwide. These clinical settings represent a critical point of care where endometriosis commonly intersects with infertility, pelvic pain, and complex reproductive decision-making.Endometriosis affects one in ten women of reproductive age, yet diagnosis often takes years and may require invasive surgical procedures. During that time, many patients experience prolonged uncertainty, delayed treatment, and significant impacts on quality of life. Despite advances in imaging and clinical awareness, accessible non-invasive tools to support evaluation have remained limited.HerResolve aids in the diagnosis of endometriosis within a multimodal management approach that includes clinical evaluation, imaging, medical therapy, and surgery. By delivering clinically relevant biological insight, the test supports physician decision-making and helps guide referrals, treatment planning, and next diagnostic steps.HerResolve has demonstrated diagnostic accuracy concordant with and comparable to histology-confirmed laparoscopy, the current gold standard for diagnosing endometriosis. In validation studies pairing blood-based, multiomic, molecular findings with corresponding surgical histology, HerResolve showed strong concordance with tissue-based diagnosis, supporting its use as a non-invasive tool to aid earlier evaluation and clinical decision-making.Supporting Clinical Decision-Making in Reproductive Medicine“In fertility care, timing matters,” said Carrie Wambach, MD, board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Reproductive Partners Medical Group. “HerResolve helps us personalize fertility plans and move to the most effective treatment in a timely manner. That clarity is especially valuable when counseling patients who are already navigating an emotional and time-sensitive fertility journey, providing added confidence at critical decision points.”“HerResolve helps us evaluate patients with suspected endometriosis using a non-invasive approach,” said James D. Kondrup, MD, board-certified OB-GYN, and minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon at CNY Fertility. “It supports clinical decision-making by helping align surgical planning and fertility treatment timing, with the goal of preparing patients as effectively as possible before IVF.”From Validation to Real-World Clinical Use“The progression to commercial clinical use is where innovation begins to change patients’ lives,” said Farideh Bischoff, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Diagnostics at HerAnova Lifesciences . “Endometriosis is often recognized only after years of symptoms, uncertainty, or unsuccessful treatment. By bringing HerResolve into reproductive medicine settings, we are detecting endometriosis earlier, including in patients who may not yet realize it is contributing to their symptoms or fertility challenges. Earlier insight can mean earlier answers, more timely care, and better patient outcomes.”The expansion of clinical access coincides with Endometriosis Awareness Month in March, providing a timely opportunity to elevate understanding of a condition that remains widely underdiagnosed and misunderstood. HerAnova’s focus remains on supporting earlier evaluation and improved care pathways for women’s health year-round.Building the Foundation for Broader Access“For too long, endometriosis care has lacked accessible diagnostic tools, leaving women to endure years of uncertainty and suffering,” said Penny Wan, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of HerAnova Lifesciences. “Commercializing HerResolve as the first and only blood test to detect endometriosis in clinical practice represents an unprecedented and meaningful step toward earlier recognition, more timely care, and better outcomes for women and their gynecological health.”HerAnova expects to continue expanding access to HerResolve across additional reproductive medicine and gynecology practices while building clinical evidence and educational resources for both physicians and patients.For more information, visit www.HerAnova.com About HerAnova™ Lifesciences Inc.HerAnova™ Lifesciences Inc. is a biotechnology company committed to delivering non-invasive diagnostics and treatments designed to meet critical needs in endometriosis and infertility to improve women’s health. By integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and data analytics, HerAnova aims to provide a one-stop solution for unmet needs in obstetrics and gynecology. Founded in March 2022 in Boston by experienced entrepreneurs and former multinational executives, HerAnova operates on a multinational model for its research, development, and commercialization initiatives.For more information, visit www.HerAnova.com or contact info@heranova.com. Follow HerAnova Lifesciences on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.Media Contact:

