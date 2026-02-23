Xentra Transport Launches Industry-Specific Delivery & Courier Services Across NYC, New Jersey, and the Tri-State Area

The shift from legacy courier companies to new, updated GPS-tracked, real-time delivery is accelerating.

We built the tracking infrastructure that FedEx has for corporate accounts but for every single same-day delivery, no matter the size. That level of visibility did not exist before us.” — Founder, Xentra Transport

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York City courier industry has operated on the same basic model for decades. A client calls, a driver is dispatched, and the package arrives with little to no visibility in between. Xentra Transport, a courier and logistics company based at 240 West 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, has built an operation designed to replace that model with full GPS tracking, photo proof of delivery, and digital chain of custody documentation on every shipment.

Since launching in December 2025, the company has structured its services around the specific delivery requirements of industries that traditional courier operators have historically treated as general freight.

In the legal sector, the company provides court filing and document delivery across the full New York State court system — Supreme Court in all five boroughs, Civil Court, Criminal Court, Family Court, Surrogate's Court, Housing Court, SDNY and EDNY federal courts, Appellate Division, and New Jersey Superior Courts statewide. Every legal run includes chain of custody records with GPS-verified timestamps.

Medical courier operations follow HIPAA-compliant protocols for specimens, prescriptions, lab samples, diagnostic imaging, patient records, and clinical trial materials. Routes connect hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, and physician offices across the five boroughs and the New Jersey pharmaceutical corridor.

Real estate professionals use the company for closing document delivery between attorneys, title companies, banks, and brokerages, and for home staging logistics — where dedicated two-person crews pick up furniture from warehouses, deliver to listings, carry items through doorways and stairwells, place everything room by room, and return for removal when staging ends.

Event and wedding logistics operations transport florals, linens, signage, AV equipment, catering supplies, and production materials to venues across the tri-state area with setup and teardown assistance for planners, florists, caterers, and production teams.

Pharmaceutical transport connects New Jersey research campuses with New York City hospitals, research institutions, and regulatory offices, handling clinical trial materials, drug samples, and regulatory filings under GPS-logged chain of custody.

Corporate and financial services clients use the company for inter-office messenger runs, confidential document delivery, and time-sensitive financial document transport between Manhattan headquarters and satellite offices across the region.

Architecture and engineering firms use the service for blueprint delivery, permit filing at municipal offices, and construction document transport between NYC offices and project sites.

E-commerce and retail operations use the fleet for same-day last-mile delivery, store transfers, vendor pickups, and returns with package-level tracking and proof of delivery.

Freight operations deploy cargo vans, sprinter vans, 16-foot box trucks, and 26-foot box trucks with hydraulic liftgate for palletized loads, warehouse transfers, office relocations, and oversized deliveries.

Air cargo services handle pickup and delivery at JFK International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport including customs-cleared freight, bonded shipments, and time-sensitive air cargo.

The technology behind every category operates identically. Each delivery generates a live GPS tracking link shared with sender and recipient, a timestamped photograph with GPS coordinates, digital signature capture when required, and automated SMS and email confirmation. The system runs the same whether the shipment is a legal envelope crossing ten blocks or a box truck carrying staging furniture to Montauk.

The service territory covers all five New York City boroughs, all 21 New Jersey counties, Westchester County, Rockland County, Fairfield County in Connecticut, and Long Island from Nassau County through the East End including East Hampton, Southampton, Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor, Amagansett, and Montauk with Shelter Island ferry coordination.

Long-distance routes reach Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Boston, Albany, Hartford, and Syracuse.

The fleet consists of sedans, cargo vans, high-roof sprinter vans, and box trucks up to 26 feet with liftgate.

Drivers operate from dispatch zones across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Northern New Jersey. Dispatch runs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, 365 days per year.

Xentra Transport is a licensed, fully insured courier, messenger, freight, and logistics company at 240 West 40th Street, Suite 334, New York, NY 10018.

For additional information visit https://www.xentratransport.com or call (877) 709-2711.

Contact:

Xentra Transport

240 West 40th Street, Suite 334

New York, NY 10018

Phone: (877) 709-2711

Website: https://www.xentratransport.com

Email: info@xentratransport.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.