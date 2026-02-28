Neb Chupin's Movie Storm Rider Movie: Legend of Hammerhead set for worldwide theatrical release

Worldwide theatrical release for Storm Rider Movie on March 13th, 2026

Break the Rules, Break the Storm” — Zoran Lisinac

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Producer-Actor Neb Chupin Brings Action-Adventure EpicStorm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead coming out in Theaters Nationwide March 13Producer-actor Neb Chupin, known for his work alongside Academy Award nominee John Malkovich, global comedy icon Martin Lawrence, and Golden Globe winner John Travolta, expands his creative footprint with the nationwide theatrical release of Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead on March 13. With previous screen credits including Mindcage, The Fanatic, The Poison Rose, Acceleration, and Til Death Do Us Part, Chupin has built a reputation collaborating with seasoned industry veterans across the thriller and action genres. Now, with Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead, he steps forward in a dual capacity as producer and key supporting actor — marking a significant evolution from on-screen performer to creative force behind large-scale feature film.Long before Hollywood sets and studio callsheets, Chupin’s journey began on a small fig island off the coast of Croatia — where heritage, resilience, and generational legacy shaped his worldview.After graduating from college in Boston, Chupin translated his upbringing into entrepreneurial success by founding Dalmatia Fig Spread, introducing American consumers to the caramel-rich delicacy inspired by his grandfather’s coastal traditions. That reverence for legacy would later anchor his path into filmmaking.More than a decade ago, a modest screenplay centered on a boy and his grandfather living on a fig island came into Chupin’s orbit. Initially conceived as an intimate, character-driven drama about family and cultural identity, the story closely mirrored Chupin’s own formative experiences.Over time, the project evolved into the sweeping action-adventure now known as Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead. While its scope expanded into a spectacle-driven cinematic event, the emotional foundation remained intact.Embedded within the film’s opening act are the original pillars of inspiration:The enduring bond between grandfather and grandson, An authentic coastal island setting, Themes of perseverance, heritage, and generational legacy.Despite development challenges and near setbacks, Chupin remained committed to preserving the narrative’s heart — ensuring that the spectacle never overshadowed its authenticity. In a marketplace increasingly dominated by franchise properties and visual spectacle, Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead distinguishes itself through emotional grounding. At its core, the film is more than an action-adventure — it is a tribute to legacy. Chupin’s Croatian heritage, entrepreneurial journey, and personal dedication to honoring his grandfather infuse the project with resonance beyond the screen.What began as a deeply personal story has emerged as a nationwide theatrical event — demonstrating that even the most expansive cinematic adventures can originate from the most intimate beginnings.About Neb ChupinNeb Chupin is a producer and actor known for his work in Mindcage, The Fanatic, The Poison Rose, Acceleration, and Til Death Do Us Part. With Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead, Chupin continues his transition into producing character-driven, large-scale cinematic projects rooted in personal storytelling and international heritage.

Storm Rider Movie Trailer

