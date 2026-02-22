Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State Preparations Ahead of Severe Winter Storm

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Emergency Operations Center will be activated beginning Sunday and the State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely. The State Fire Operations Center has also been activated.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,737 supervisors and operators. Regional crews are currently engaged in snow and ice response and preparation activities. All residency locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

All available snow and ice equipment is ready to deploy. Fleet mechanics in affected areas will be staffing all main residency locations 24/7 to perform repairs and keep trucks on the road. To support response activities in critical areas, three loader-mounted snow blowers are being deployed to the Long Island Region.

To support critical snow and ice operations in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island, 127 staff will be deployed from other regions as follows.

Capital Region: sending four operators to the Hudson Valley and four operators to Long Island

Mohawk Valley: sending four equipment operator instructors to the Hudson Valley and 21 operators and three supervisors to Long Island

Central New York: sending two equipment operator instructors to the Hudson Valley and 16 operators and two supervisors to Long Island

Finger Lakes: sending 14 operators, one supervisor and two equipment operator instructors to the Hudson Valley

Western New York: sending 12 operators and two supervisors to the Hudson Valley

Western Southern Tier: sending 10 operators and one supervisor to the Hudson Valley

North Country – sending two equipment operator instructors to the Hudson Valley and 16 operators and two supervisors to Long Island

Eastern Southern Tier – sending eight operators and one supervisor to Long Island

In total, the Hudson Valley region is receiving 40 operators, four supervisors, and 10 equipment operator instructors (54 total staff).

In total, Long Island is receiving 65 operators and eight supervisors (73 total staff).

A previous deployment of 3 loader-blowers to Long Island has already been executed.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,642 large plow trucks (Hudson Valley: 259, Long Island: 254)

149 medium duty plows (Hudson Valley: 35, Long Island: 19)

56 tow plows (Hudson Valley: 3, Long Island: 1)

334 large loaders (Hudson Valley: 51, Long Island: 35)

33 snow blowers (Hudson Valley: 1, Long Island: 1)

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is ready to respond with 691 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

345 large and medium duty plow trucks

11 tow plows

62 loaders

105,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

The New York State Department of Public Service remains engaged with the regulated electric and gas utilities to ensure adequate preparations are being made for the winter coastal storm system. The Department’s priority remains on safeguarding reliable and resilient electric and gas service for New Yorkers throughout this storm by maintaining regulatory oversight of the utilities’ preparedness and response to any outages that may occur.

New York’s utilities currently have about 6,016 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State. This includes more than 500 mutual aid workers secured by PSEG-LI, Con Edison, O&R, and NYSEG. Utility crews are prepared to respond in these adverse conditions and are implementing resource plans, including shifting resources to support areas anticipated to receive the greatest impact. Department staff will continue to track utilities’ work throughout the event.

The Department has additional information available on Winter Preparedness, including Winter Safety and current consumer protections available at: Winter Preparedness | Department of Public Service. The public is encouraged to contact the Department’s Office of Consumer Services for complaints or concerns regarding their utility Contact Us | Department of Public Service.

New York State Police

The State Police has added extra patrols to the areas that will be affected by the storm, and additional personnel will be deployed as needed. State Police have also moved additional four-wheel-drive utility task vehicles to Long Island, and all four-wheel drive vehicles and snowmobiles are staged and ready for activation.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to extreme temperatures, high winds, freezing rain, snow, and ice.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.