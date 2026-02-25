Claw World Chinatown Sets Grand Opening Dates: March 28–29 Following Viral Soft Launch

Claw World Chinatown 2026 Claw World Chinatown inside Claw World in Chinatown

Crowd-Packed Soft Opening Positions Arcade as Las Vegas’ Newest Experiential Hotspot

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a crowd-packed soft opening that generated rapid-fire social buzz and unmistakable Vegas vibes across Instagram and TikTok, Claw World Chinatown has officially announced its grand opening weekend: Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29, 2026.The modern arcade destination will celebrate its full debut with two high-energy days of exclusive prizes, surprise activations, social media giveaways, and immersive interactive experiences in the heart of the Spring Mountain corridor.Since quietly opening its doors, Claw World Chinatown has quickly distinguished itself from traditional arcades. Guests describe the concept as “unlike anything else in America,” citing its meticulously curated inventory of plush collectibles, trending toys, limited-edition prizes, hard-to-find items, and viral ice cream offerings that have already created a loyal repeat following.The concept was first revealed in ChinatownVegas.com’s original exclusive breaking news article announcing that Claw World Chinatown was coming to the district — a report that sparked immediate anticipation and positioned the arcade as one of the most talked-about upcoming openings in the corridor.Located in the center of Las Vegas’ Chinatown district, Claw World Chinatown represents the next evolution of experiential entertainment in a neighborhood long known for culinary excellence. Visitors can explore the full concept at Claw World Chinatown and follow real-time updates, prize drops, and behind-the-scenes content at Claw World Chinatown on Instagram While full programming details for the grand opening weekend remain under wraps, organizers confirm guests can expect:• Special grand opening promotions• Exclusive prizes and limited-time machines• Live surprises throughout the weekend• Social media giveaways• Photo opportunities and interactive installations“The response since we soft opened has been incredible — people keep telling us they’ve never seen a claw store like this anywhere in the country,” a Claw World spokesperson said. “We built something truly different here, and March 28 and 29 are when we pull out all the stops. This is just the beginning.”The March celebration marks another milestone in the continued expansion of Las Vegas’ Chinatown, which has rapidly diversified beyond dining into immersive entertainment concepts drawing visitors from across the region.A second release detailing VIP previews, influencer activations, and partnership announcements will follow in the coming days.

