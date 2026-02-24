Jason Pribyl Advances to GB3 Championship, Strengthening America’s Presence on the Formula 1 Development Ladder

Gary Ward and Jason Pribyl Jason Pribyl on the GB4 Podium at Silverstone Nitrous Competitions ADM GB3

Jason Pribyl has joined the 2026 GB3 Championship in the Nitrous Competitions ADM Racing garage for the 2026 season.

Jason has earned every step of his progression, He’s methodical, he’s committed, and he represents the kind of driver we want to bring forward as we expand into GB3.” — Team Principle Gary Ward

GLENIVEW, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLENVIEW, Ill., 02/24/2026, Chicago suburb Glenview, native Jason Pribyl is set to take another major step in his international racing career as he moves into the GB3 Championship with Nitrous Competitions ADM Racing for the 2026 season. The promotion places the 20‑year‑old American firmly on the European pathway toward Formula 1, continuing a steady rise that began long before he ever set foot on a British circuit.Pribyl’s racing story starts in the United States, where he first climbed into a kart at age six. What began as weekend club races quickly evolved into a multi‑year campaign through regional and national karting events across the Midwest. Those early years built the foundation for his racecraft, the close‑quarters battles, and the discipline required to improve week after week. By the time he transitioned into cars, Pribyl had already developed the competitive instincts that have defined his career.His move into formula cars came through the Sport Car Club of America, where he embraced a path built on hard work rather than early‑career spotlight. He captured a SCCA Regional Formula Enterprises 2 Championship in 2021, followed by a runner‑up finish in the SCCA SRF3 Championship and podium in FRP F1600 in 2023, proving his adaptability across multiple platforms. Those seasons taught him how to manage longer races, work with engineers, and extract performance from more complex machinery.In early 2024, Pribyl made the bold decision to relocate to the United Kingdom, choosing to test himself in the birthplace of modern single‑seater racing. His first season abroad came in the United Formula Ford Championship, a series known for producing some of the toughest racecraft in the world. The transition was immediate and intense: new circuits, new competition, and a new racing culture. Yet Pribyl thrived, finishing Vice Champion with two wins and five podiums. “Formula Ford teaches you everything,” he said. “Racecraft, momentum, commitment, you can’t hide in those cars. That season gave me the confidence to keep going in the UK.”Pribyl returned for a second season in Britain in 2025, stepping into the GB4 Championship with ADM Racing. The year became a study in steady progression, highlighted by a podium at Silverstone in only his sixth race. His consistency and ability to absorb information quickly earned the respect of the team’s engineering staff, who noted his calm approach and rapid development. That growth culminated with a major shift inside the team: Nitrous Competitions Racing joined ADM Racing, forming a unified program with expanded resources and a multi‑car presence in both GB3 and GB4 for 2026.For 2026, the team selected Pribyl to advance into GB3, a championship widely regarded as one of Europe’s most important stepping stones toward Formula 1. Formerly known as British F3, GB3 has produced numerous F1 drivers like World Champion Lando Norris and is recognized for its competitive depth, technical demands, and visibility among F1 junior programs. The series races on circuits such as Silverstone, Spa‑Francorchamps, and the Red Bull Ring, giving drivers experience on the same tracks used by Formula 1 teams.“Jason has earned every step of his progression,” said team principle Gary Ward. “He’s methodical, he’s committed, and he represents the kind of driver we want to bring forward as we expand into GB3.”For Pribyl, the move represents more than just a category change, it’s a continuation of a long‑term plan to climb the European ladder. American drivers remain rare in the UK’s single‑seater system, but Pribyl has embraced the challenge, choosing steady development over shortcuts. “I’m proud to represent the U.S. in a series with so much history,” he said. “This is where the next generation of Formula 1 drivers comes from. I’m ready to be part of that fight.”With pre‑season testing approaching, Pribyl is preparing for the most demanding season of his career. GB3 is fast, technical, and unforgiving, but if his journey from U.S. karting to British Formula Ford to GB4 has shown anything, it’s that he thrives on the long road. From Glenview to the heart of European motorsport, Jason Pribyl continues to push forward on the path toward the highest levels of open‑wheel racing.

